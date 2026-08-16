Become a Member
Judaism

‘A wonderful odyssey’: the rabbi who podcasts the Bible

Rabbi Alex Israel’s audio guide offers commentary of the Tanach in daily bite-sized chunks

August 16, 2026 08:00
Benjamin_West_-_Daniel_Interpreting_to_Belshazzar_the_Writing_on_the_Wall_-_485-2018_-_Saint_Louis_Art_Museum

By

Simon Rocker

4 min read
Add us as a preferred source

I used to enjoy learning about the Kings of Israel at cheder but half a century later, I wouldn’t be able to tell you what happened during the reign of Jehosaphat. For middle-of-the-road shulgoers, much of the Bible will probably be untravelled territory, except for those parts that feature in the liturgy, like the Psalms, the haftarot and the Megillot. Many of us will know about Daniel in the lions’ den or the writing on King Balthazzar’s wall, but not actually have read the book in which those episodes appear.

But Rabbi Alex Israel can offer a way to become more familiar with our foundational texts. He has just completed a podcast series covering the whole of the Tanach, broadcasting episodes of 10 to 15 minutes in which he discusses a chapter a day, five days a week. It took three and a half years to go through it.

Rabbi Israel, who made aliyah from London 35 years ago, teaches in yeshivah and seminary and also abroad as a scholar in residence – he was at Borehamwood and Elstree Synagogue for Shavuot this year. He is the author of two books on Kings.

The Tanakh Podcast was inspired by Rabbi Benny Lau’s 929 daily study programme – referring to the numbers of chapters in the Bible – which was launched in late 2014. More people may have heard of Daf Yomi, the seven- and-a-half year cycle of going through the Talmud a folio a day. But for many, Rabbi Lau’s initiative – to “bring the Bible back to the people” – is a more manageable challenge.

To get more from judaism, click here to sign up for our free daily newsletter.

Topics:

Tanach

Bible

Podcasts

Jewish Education

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper