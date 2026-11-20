One might be forgiven for wondering whether Rachel went to some lengths to take her father’s idols with her on the journey to Canaan because she was not yet the fully-fledged monotheist who would be glad to leave them behind.

One might also be tempted to read God’s words in the book of Isaiah: “It is I who will carry; I was the maker, and I will be the bearer; and I will carry and rescue [you] (Isaiah 46:4, italics mine), as if it were a stern rebuke to Rachel, who smuggled man-made gods out of Aram and carried them along with the clanking pots and pans and wooden spoons of a nomadic caravan.

It is left to the rabbis to exonerate no less than one of our four matriarchs from anything even approaching charges of idolatry and theft.

The midrashic explanations of Rachel’s action are well-known. She steals the teraphim away from Laban to wean him off idol worship, much as a parent might stealthily remove a grubby comfort blanket from a child when it is time for him to outgrow it.