The world is a circle: the parashah for Rosh Hashanah

The song The World Is a Circle was written for the 1973 remake of a film first made in the 1930s called Lost Horizon. Based on a novel by the British author James Hilton, the plot tells of a Tibetan utopia he named Shangri-La. The song that Burt Bacharach and Hal David wrote was presumably intended to evoke something of the spirituality of Eastern religions. Its opening lines read: “The world is a circle without a beginning/ And nobody knows where it really ends/ Everything depends on where you/ Are in the circle that never begins/ Nobody knows where the circle ends.”

It is not impossible that Hal David, the lyricist, was aware that he was referencing the Babylonian Talmud. In Tractate Shabbat 151b we learn that “there is a wheel that turns in the world”.

The context of the talmudic discussion is material and not other-worldly. It teaches that one should always pay attention to the needs of the very poor, if not for the sake of abstract moral interests, then out of enlightened self-interest. We are never more than a couple of generations away from poverty ourselves, teaches the Talmud, because the world is a wheel, and if we are up at one moment, we can predict that we or those who come after us will be down.

This notion may not strike some readers as particularly Jewish. After all, the call of many of our great prophets is to break out of circular thinking and fatalism and to act in a way that can change the course of history – personal and global.