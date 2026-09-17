The Shabbat of return: this week’s parashah, Ha’azinu

There is something unusual about Shabbat Shuvah. It falls after Rosh Hashanah, at the point when the new year has already begun, but Yom Kippur, when we reflect on the year that has passed, still lies ahead. The name itself comes from the opening words of the Haftarah: “Shuvah Yisrael” – “Return, Israel”.

It seems appropriate, therefore, that we often read Ha’azinu on this Shabbat. Moses’s great song is itself an act of looking back and looking forward. It recalls where the Jewish people have come from and cautions them about what lies ahead.

The choice of the word Tzur, “Rock”, in the powerful opening declaration of faith at the start of the song is intriguing. Elsewhere in the Torah it appears only three times. In Ha’azinu, it appears no less than five times.

Rabbi Bachya ben Asher (d. 1340) sees a deeply personal dimension in the use of this word. The Tzur here recalls the rock that Moses struck instead of speaking to, a pivotal episode that ultimately meant he would not enter the Land.