The pursuit of justice: this week’s sidrah, Shoftim

Communities rarely fail because nobody cares. More often, they stumble because everyone assumes somebody else will take responsibility. That is as true of shuls and charities as it is of society at large. We are happy to applaud those who give their time and energy, but it is all too easy to become consumers rather than contributors.

The vision of the Torah in this week’s parshah challenges precisely that mindset. Much of it is devoted to the institutions of a just society – judges, courts, kings and the rule of law. Yet the famous command at its heart is directed not to judges or leaders, but to every Jew: “Tzedek, tzedek tirdof – Justice, justice shall you pursue.”,

The Torah could simply have instructed us to uphold justice. Instead, it chooses a far more demanding word. We are told to pursue it. Justice does not emerge on its own. It requires people prepared to invest time, energy and personal sacrifice.

The implications of this are far-reaching. Rashi, quoting the Midrash, explains that justice is worth going out of our way for. If necessary, we should travel to find the finest beit din, because getting it right matters more than doing what is convenient.