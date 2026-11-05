The principle of consent: this week’s parashah, Chayei Sarah

In September, student journalists at Cornell University broke the story of Jane Doe, the student who was allegedly raped by a group of fellow students: the Cornell 7. Later we would learn of the Cornell 57, the fifty-seven fraternity brothers also invited to take part. The fifty-seven who said nothing and did nothing as live updates arrived on the continued degradation of their fellow student.

The fifty-seven who joked and laughed while the alleged assault was still ongoing. It appears that not one of them questioned whether an intoxicated and drugged woman could give consent for her body to be used.

The muted response from Cornell and local law enforcement to the allegations has put the issue of consent back in the headlines and at the centre of conversations among educators and caregivers. How do we teach our children about consent? How do we protect them from harm and, perhaps more urgently, prevent them from causing harm?

This week’s parashah offers a place to start. We read of the negotiations to secure a wife for Isaac. The men ask Rebecca if she will leave with Abraham’s servant; she replies “Eilech”, “I will go.” Marriage to Isaac is Rebecca’s choice – and her choice alone. From her “eilech”, the sages rule that a woman can only be married if she actively consents (Genesis Rabbah 60:12).