The challenge of new leaders: this week’s parashah Chukkat-Balak

Chukkat opens with a striking juxtaposition. Miriam dies, and immediately the people find themselves without water. The rabbis in the Talmud famously connect these two verses, teaching that the well that accompanied Israel through the wilderness existed in Miriam’s merit (Ta’anit 9a). With her death, a source of both physical sustenance and emotional security disappears.

Chukkat is often read as a story about the deaths of leaders. Miriam dies. Aaron will soon die. Moses is told that he too will not enter the land. But perhaps the deeper question is not who will lead next, but what kind of people the next generation will be.

The people's reaction to Miriam’s death reveals how dependent they have become on a leadership structure that has sustained them for 40 years. For an entire generation, Miriam, Aaron and Moses have been the only leaders they have ever known. Faced with uncertainty, they fall back into complaint rather than drawing on the resilience that 40 years in the wilderness might have taught them.

Their anxiety is understandable. Abarbanel notes how closely these losses follow one another, creating a profound sense of instability. Yet the challenge of this moment is not simply to find replacements for Miriam, Aaron, and Moses. It is for the people themselves to grow up.