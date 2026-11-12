Spiritual birthright: this week’s parashah, Toldot

To understand this dynamic, we turn to the verse with which this piece opened. Finally, after 20 years of waiting, the prayers of Isaac and Rebecca are answered, yet this long-anticipated pregnancy brings her unexpected distress.

On a simple level, the verse describes vigorous movement in the womb. However, if that were the full story, why would Rebecca be driven to seek out Divine guidance?

Utilising creative wordplay, Rashi suggests that Rebecca noticed a striking pattern: whenever she passed a beit midrash (house of study), Jacob stirred eagerly; whenever she walked near places of pagan worship, Esau stirred in turn. She was deeply confused by these conflicting impulses (perhaps unaware that she was carrying twins). Through his poetic retrojection of study houses, Rashi's narrative foreshadows a fundamental difference between the brothers that will repeat itself as their lives unfold.

Jacob possessed an orientation towards spiritual dedication and responsibility. Esau, on the other hand, gravitated towards immediate, physical drives, symbolised and encompassed by idolatry.

This distinction explains why it was Jacob, rather than Esau, who carried the covenant forward. The Torah demonstrates here, as it will on numerous other occasions, that social status, entitlements, and norms carry no weight without inner virtue.

Esau held the birthright by social expectation, but Jacob inherited the covenant because moral capacity and spiritual commitment were far more relevant. In other words, God refuses to elevate external trappings at the expense of character.

For us, this serves as a vital reminder. When society inevitably fixates on external metrics like status, titles, net worth, and social standing, we must redress the balance. Drawing on the Torah's insights, we must ensure our primary focus remains on what truly endures: our values, our character, and our steadfast loyalty to each other, to God, and to our precious traditions.