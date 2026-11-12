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Spiritual birthright: this week’s parashah, Toldot

"And the children strove within her; and she said, 'if it is so, why do I live?!' And she went to inquire of God” Genesis 25:22

November 12, 2026 11:29
Esau and Jacob Screenshot 2026-11-12 at 11.28.01.png
Esau sells his birthright to Jacob for a mess of pottage, Gerrit Willhelmz Horst, 1640 (Wikimedia Commons)

By

Rabbi Jack Cohen

1 min read
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There is a surprising trend in the Torah. In ancient culture, automatic privilege was granted to the eldest son, a practice the Torah itself generally protects (Deuteronomy 21:15–17).

However, in our parashah we see that it is the younger sibling, Jacob, who ultimately becomes the bearer of the covenantal promises made to his grandfather Abraham. The divine blessings pass through his lineage rather than his older brother Esau’s.

This is a motif that recurs time and again. God consistently bypasses the primary heir in favour of a younger child. Notable examples include Isaac over Ishmael, Judah and Joseph over Reuben, and Ephraim over Manasseh.

What are we to learn from this pattern?

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