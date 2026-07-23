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Sidrah

Saying no: this week’s parashah, Va’etchanan

“I pleaded with God” Deuteronomy 3:23

July 23, 2026 10:22
Moses_Shown_the_Promised_Land_MET_ap69.73.jpg
Moses shown the Promised Land he cannot enter, Benjamin West, 1801 (Wikimedia Commons)

By

Rabbi Alex Israel

1 min read
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In 1994, a young IDF soldier, Nachshon Wachsman, was kidnapped and held ransom by Hamas terrorists. For six days, the population of Israel was on edge; in an unprecedented vigil, 50,000 people came to pray together at the Kotel.

However an IDF rescue mission failed and the terrorists murdered the young soldier. At the tear-filled funeral, his father addressed the theological question that was on people’s minds.

He asked: “Where did all our prayers go? Why were they not accepted?”

He responded: “God did hear our prayers. But sometimes, just like a caring and merciful parent to his children, sometimes God’s response is: No!”

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