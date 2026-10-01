Praying for rain: the parashah for Shemini Atzeret

When I grew up in England, we learned the ditty: “Rain, rain, go away! Come again another day.” But when I raised my children here in Israel, I realised that it doesn’t rain at all from April to October; and when the first rains finally arrived, my children, I kid you not, would run into the street and dance in the rain.

A kibbutznik friend who grew up in the religious kibbutz movement told me that there was no prayer more serious than tefillat geshem, the prayer for rain, recited on Shemini Atzeret; he reported that it was more tense than even Yom Kippur. After all, the entire livelihood of the kibbutz was contingent on rain and these farmers prayed with great intensity.

The word atzeret means “gathering;” Targum Yonatan ben Uziel (Vayikra 23) explains: “Atzeret – a gathering for you to pray for rain.”

One of the features of living in Israel is that everything is be imbued with Jewish historic and religious significance – the calendar, the language, the scenery and places which resonate with layer upon layer of history. So a visit to the Kotel during Succot will echo the ancient festive pilgrimage to the Temple, and a Succot music festival will resonate with the historic “water-drawing ceremony,” an all-night party with music and acrobats.