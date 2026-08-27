Negative messaging: this week’s sidrah, Ki Tavo

Yet, we know that negative messaging has only limited effect. All smokers know that "smoking kills," yet they ignore that warning in real time; if you have ever used your phone while driving, you will have ignored the evidence that 25 percent of car accidents are because of phone use.

So why do we ignore the fear? We say, "it won't happen to me!" Our short-term emotional impulse, our immediate visceral needs, overpower our long-term rational thinking. And then we find our minds even justifying our instinct, rather than waking us up to the truth!

That is why, I would claim, Deuteronomy offers us fear, but also other messages – positive messages, which can channel our long-term thinking. Our parashah starts with a ceremony (chapter 26), a simple procession and declaration for the first fruits, the new harvest. At the heart of this public pageant is, in fact, a concise account of the Exodus: the power of freedom, God's salvation from persecution, the perils of homelessness, and the blessings of homecoming.

Deuteronomy presents us with a text which grounds us and tells us who we are and where we come from. This text is so powerful, it forms the basis of the Haggadah.

And again, in chapter 30, Deuteronomy tells us that even after things go wrong, even after we are exiled, there will be a return. This hope for the future is what we often call the belief in the Messiah – a restoration of land, of nationhood, peace and prosperity; that God and Israel will make amends. There is no narrative which is more positive.

So maybe we need the negative and the positive. Perhaps we hear about the past – positive; the potential curses of the present – ringing the alarm, the warnings of transgression; and we are also - again in positive terms – granted hope for a better future. All are true. We need the negative and the positive messaging. Judaism fuses these divergent strands to paint a more complete picture.