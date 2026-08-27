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Sidrah

Negative messaging: this week’s sidrah, Ki Tavo

“Cursed is anyone who does not uphold the words of this law” Deuteronomy 27:26

August 27, 2026 11:35
Mount Ebal_789.jpg
Mount Ebal, where the biblical curses were to be read when the Israelites crossed into Israel (photo: Daniel Ventura/Wikimedia Commons)

By

Rabbi Alex Israel

1 min read
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What is more powerful – positive messaging or negative messaging? Is pain or pleasure a more powerful motivator?

Many might suggest that the key to Parashat Ki Tavo, with its blessings and curses, is precisely this. After 22 chapters in which the laws of Judaism are delineated, we get the "terms and conditions" of the covenant. And the curse section is four times more lengthy than the verses of blessing.

When we depict the six tribes "to bless" the nation on Mt Gerizim opposite the six tribes "to curse", again we hear only the curse and none of the blessings.

The Torah, then, might agree with Roy Baumeister that "Bad is stronger than good," and that framing a message around what someone stands to lose will often prove vastly more effective than highlighting a future positive reward.

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