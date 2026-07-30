Loving the stranger: this week’s parashah, Ekev

Parashat Ekev contains many commandments. As the Israelites prepare to enter the Promised Land, Moses reminds them that God's blessing is never something to be taken for granted. He reminds them that their future depends on remaining faithful to God's covenant.

The second paragraph of the Shema comes from this parashah, reminding us that our relationship with God is expressed through listening and responding.

Among all these commandments, one has a particular force: "You too must love the stranger, for you were strangers in the land of Egypt."

Rashi draws our attention to the reason the Torah gives. We know what it feels like to be strangers because that was once our own experience. Having known vulnerability ourselves, we should never look down on others. Our history is not simply something to remember; it is meant to shape our character. The memory of being strangers should make us more compassionate today.