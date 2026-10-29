Lot’s hesitation: this week’s parashah, Vayera

The scene is a compelling one of deep pathos. Lot and his family are being evacuated by angels from the impending doom of the city of Sodom. Lot appreciates the danger he is facing. He is fleeing for his life with his wife and daughters.
And yet, standing on the cusp of safety, Lot does the inexplicable: he hesitates. He dithers and delays. Something has stopped his flight, and so the angels seize him and his family and lead them to safety.
The significance of this hesitation in the story of Lot’s flight is highlighted by the rare cantillation mark, shalshelet, that appears on the word vayitmahmah, “he hesitated” — a long, drawn-out note that appears only four times in the entire Chumash.
What could possibly have caused his hesitation, this tarrying in the face of certain death and destruction?
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