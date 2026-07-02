Korah’s descendants: this week’s parashah, Pinchas

In Numbers 16:32 we read that all of Korah’s people were swallowed up by the earth, yet here we are informed that his descendants survived. There are further biblical attestations to the survival of Korah’s descendants. For example, 11 of the 150 psalms are attributed to the descendants of Korah. Indeed, Samuel is a descendant of Korah.

Were it not for the verse in this week’s portion, we might assume that these later attestations relate to children of a different Korah . After all, the fact that Taylor Swift shares a surname with the author of Gulliver’s Travels is not evidence that they share DNA. Here, however, the text goes out of its way to tell us that the descendants of Korah the rebel lived on.

Did the descendants of Korah die or didn’t they? Devotees of source critical approaches to the biblical text argue that our verse preserves an alternative tradition or a revision to the one found in chapter 16. Jacob Milgrom, for example, suggests that our verse was included “in order to account for the Korahite Levites who played a significant role in the Temple service”.

One might suggest that those who died with Korah were not his blood relatives but rather his faction.