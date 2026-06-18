Defusing conflict: this week’s parashah, Korach

Moses could easily have felt personally insulted. He is accused of failing in his leadership and of personal indiscretion. But Moses rises above his emotions. He reaches out to his antagonists, attempting to open a discussion with them. He lowers his dignity to demonstrate that he is genuinely interested in hearing their claims and reaching a resolution.

Interestingly, he is rebuffed. His overtures are met with defiance. But this still seems like a sound piece of advice.

​Lesson 2.: patience, or “Let’s talk this over tomorrow!”

“Moses spoke to Korah and all his company, saying, ‘Come morning, the Lord will make known ... who is holy’” (16:5).

Rashi says: “Night is a time of drunkenness for us... his real intention was to delay, with the hope that they might withdraw their dissent.”

The common marital advice – not to go to sleep in an argument, not to let a quarrel fester overnight – is wise. But it doesn’t always prove effective. Sometimes the two parties to a conflict are too upset, too agitated, too highly strung to talk in the heat of their emotions. They are “drunk” with insult, ego and rage. Moses is saying, “Let’s take time to cool down”, “Let’s discuss this in the morning when we are not so tired, not so angry.”

Lesson 3: social Influence

“Korah ... son of Kehat, son of Levi … along with Dathan and Abiram …descendants of Reuben” (16:1-2).

Rashi says: “The tribe of Reuben encamped to the south [of the Tabernacle], adjacent to Korah and the clan of Kehat. Thus they were the group to join Korah’s revolt. Woe to the wicked, and woe to his neighbour!”

How did a group from the tribe of Reuben become collaborators with Korah, hetting swept up in the euphoria of the challenge to Moses and God? Rashi explains that were neighbours, and that we are all influenced by our social environment. This is a blessing and a curse. When we live with good people, we are raised by our community, but when negative currents are prevalent in a society, we can all be detrimentally affected. Is community and social media a positive or a negative factor in your life?

We live in an era of fractious and volatile public life. These lessons offer invaluable advice to avoid and resolve contention and division.