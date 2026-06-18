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Sidrah

Defusing conflict: this week’s parashah, Korach

“Listen, please” Numbers 16:18

June 18, 2026 09:53
Sandro Botticelli, The_Punishment_of_Korah_(detail_5).jpg
The rebelliion of Korah, Botticelli (Wikimedia Commons)

By

Rabbi Alex Israel

2 min read

Parashat Korach depicts a revolt, instigated by Korah against the leadership of Moses and Aaron. This story harbours several lessons and techniques that might serve as a toolbox for us to defuse and avoid discord and conflict.

Lesson 1: reaching out and inviting conversation

“Moses sent for Dathan and Abiram, but they said, “We will not come! ... Moses rose and went to Dathan and Abiram” (16:12, 25).

Rashi says: “We learn that a person should not persist in a dispute, just as Moses sought them out to conciliate them with peaceful words.”

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