These scenes offer hope without the pretence that everything has been healed. Indeed, after Jacob’s funeral, Joseph’s brothers fear that he will finally take revenge. A shared act can precede trust; it does not necessarily establish it.

The Torah records no conversation at Isaac’s grave, no apology, no declaration that the past has been forgiven. It records something more modest: the brothers undertake a shared responsibility. Their relationship retains a claim upon them, even though they live apart.

As the philosopher Roger Scruton argued, some of our deepest obligations arise from bonds we did not choose. They include our responsibilities to family and to our people.

We sometimes expect reconciliation to restore everything: intimacy, confidence, the relationship we once had or always wanted. Anything less can feel like failure. Yet that expectation may prevent us from recognising what remains possible.

In Wes Anderson’s The Darjeeling Limited, three estranged brothers agree to travel in India together after their father’s death. Francis, the eldest, hopes the spiritual journey will make them close again, but old rivalries and resentments repeatedly intrude. Their experience suggests how difficult it can be to find a way back to one another, even when the desire is there.

Affection cannot be summoned on command, nor can an embrace undo years of hurt. But people may still acknowledge a shared history, honour an obligation, or stand alongside one another when it matters.

Genesis begins its stories of brotherhood with Cain killing Abel. By its close, brothers repeatedly come together to bury a father. Their shared history does not guarantee intimacy, yet it can still call them to responsibility.