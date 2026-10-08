Back to the beginning: this week’s parashah, Bereshit

This week Jews around the world will roll their Torah scrolls back to the start and begin reading again. This is a deceptively simple act, commonplace, and yet nested within it is a dynamic touching on the very core of Jewish survival, identity and continuous renewal.
There is a short poem recited at the conclusion of traditional Jewish study, known as the Hadran. In a beautifully idiosyncratic touch, the poem addresses neither us nor God, but the text itself, the one which was just completed. In it, we say that "we shall return to you, and you shall return to us."
This phrase captures in the most beautiful way the symbiosis at the heart of Jewish study. We do not merely read the Torah; we serve it, preserve it and perpetuate it, and it, in turn, anchors and revitalises us.
To Saadia Gaon, the great tenth-century philosopher, engaging with Torah is fundamentally constitutive of the Jewish people. In his Emunot ve-De'ot, he observed that "our nation is only a nation through its Torah" in that it provides a unifying factor among all Jews across generations. To paraphrase the well-known aphorism: more than the Jews have kept the Torah, the Torah has kept the Jews.
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