Accessible Torah: this week’s parashah, Nitzavim-Vayelech

As we approach the Yamim Nora'im, these are among the Torah's most hopeful verses. But the commentators disagree about a deceptively simple question: what exactly is this commandment that is "not too difficult" and "very near"?

Rashi understands the phrase broadly: it refers to the Torah itself. God is assuring the Jewish people that the Torah is not beyond human reach. We do not need someone to ascend to heaven or cross the sea to bring it to us. The Torah has already been given to us to study, interpret and live by.

As Nechama Leibowitz puts it, "The Torah is not the property of a privileged caste of priests and scholars. It is not in heaven but in our midst." Torah belongs to every Jew. It is demanding but accessible.

Ramban, however, notices the context. The preceding verses speak repeatedly about returning to God: "You shall return to the Lord your God." He therefore argues that hamitzvah hazot, this commandment. refers specifically to teshuvah. God is reassuring us that however distant we may feel, the journey back is never beyond us.