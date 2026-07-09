A story of journeys: this week’s sidrah, Mattot-Massei

The ancient Greek city-states employed a fascinating figure known as the theoros. His role was to travel to foreign lands, study different societies, and return with insights that could benefit his own community. It is from this idea of thoughtful observation that our word “theory” ultimately derives. Travel, they believed, was valuable only if it changed the traveller.

This idea sheds light on the noticeable reversal in wording in this verse. First, it speaks of motza’eihem lemaseihem – their departures for their journeys – and then maseihem lemotza’eihem – their journeys from their departures. Why the change?

Rabbi Samson Raphael Hirsch explains that every journey was undertaken at God’s command. Every encampment was only ever temporary, existing to prepare the people for the next stage of their journey. The destination was always intended to be a place to grow before moving forward once again.

The tragedy was that the people themselves often saw things differently. As the numerous complaints in the desert illustrate, they became preoccupied not with where they were heading, but with escaping where they currently were. The goal became leaving rather than arriving.