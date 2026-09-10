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On Rosh Hashanah I lost my father

A rabbi reflects on his greatest regret – and greatest gift

September 10, 2026 17:06
Kalmenson.jpg
Rabbi Mendel Kalmenson, with his father Rabbi Yosef Yitchak Kalmenson

By

Rabbi Mendel Kalmenson

5 min read
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There are moments in time that divide a life in two.

Everything that came before them, and everything that came after. For me, one of those moments came exactly one year ago at the conclusion of Rosh Hashanah.

I had just returned home from a spirited end-of-chag gathering at our centre. It had been a beautiful Rosh Hashanah – the prayers, the melodies, the community, the sense of renewal. And then came the news that my father had suddenly passed away on the morning of Rosh Hashanah.

From one day to the next, my father – my role model, my anchor, my everything – was gone. He was 70 years old.

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Topics:

Rosh Hashanah

Love

mourning

Gratitude

Relationships

Family

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