Spiritual Care Lead – Social Care

Contract Type: Permanent

Hours: Full time

Location: N2

Sector: Other

Salary: £55,000

Closing date: 30th October 2026

Job reference: J-6982

Job description

Make a meaningful difference

We are looking for a compassionate, experienced and inspirational Spiritual Care Lead to enrich the lives of residents at Nightingale / Hammerson. This is a rewarding leadership role for someone who understands that outstanding care nurtures the whole person — body, mind and spirit. You will help residents feel valued, connected and supported, while ensuring Jewish identity, tradition, culture and spirituality remain a vibrant part of residential life.

You will

Support residents in maintaining their Jewish identity, traditions, values and religious observance, according to individual choice.

Coordinate and contribute to Shabbat, festivals, prayers and religious services.

Provide sensitive spiritual, pastoral and emotional support.

Help create a warm, inclusive and meaningful Jewish community for residents, families and colleagues.

Interested?

If you are passionate about Jewish life, pastoral care and making a real difference to people's wellbeing, we would love to hear from you.

To apply: Please send your CV and a covering letter outlining your interest in the role and how your experience would contribute to the spiritual and pastoral life of our residents.

Person Specification

Liaise with the Training and Education team in the provision of a robust training programme to support the staff team and volunteers in their understanding of Jewish Traditions and culture awareness.

To develop training opportunities for staff in the spiritual aspects of palliative care and bereavement support

To welcome the placement of students and provided supervision where appropriate

Spiritual direction/support

It is a requirement that the post holder has regular supervision from the Head of Engagement and Spiritual Care

Engage with and provision of annual Spiritual Care audits across the organisation.

Professional Responsibilities

To be an experienced pastoral support worker who is authorised by his/her denomination to practice as a Spiritual Lead and/or a person with appropriate experience and skills for the role as required by Nightingale Hammerson

Develop own skills by attending appropriate training and educational sessions

To be prepared to develop skills and competencies that are required to meet the demands of the role as it develops over time.

Maintain confidentiality of residents and staff at all times.

Additional information

The Spiritual Care Lead will be the recognised expert in providing Spiritual Care. They will support, enable and train staff and volunteers in the delivery of Spiritual Care and provide professional Spiritual Care to the residents, families, carers, staff and volunteers in in Nightingale Hammerson.

The Spiritual Care Lead will be expected to meet the needs of residents from a wide range of different Jewish Communities. She/he will lead the Spiritual Care team, engage with local synagogue leaders and support their interest in working with the organisation in a range of ways to meet the needs of our residents and support the mission and work of the Nightingale/Hammerson as a whole, including equally and diversity projects.

The Spiritual Care Lead will develop and supervise the Spiritual Care team. They will work professionally within a multi-disciplinary team across the organisation to meet the spiritual, emotional, physical, psychological and social needs of the residents and families.

Hammerson House is a Jewish home, respecting everyone’s religious traditions, as well as those who consider themselves non-religious cultural Jews. We welcome everyone. Hammerson House is an extended family offering a plethora of Jewish activities together.

To ensure the care we provide is free from barriers and inclusive of all. Supporting with the delivery of the Equality and Diversity objectives.

To apply and find out more click here.