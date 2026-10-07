Spiritual Care Lead – Social Care

Contract Type: Permanent
Hours: Full time
Location: N2
Sector: Other
Salary: £55,000
Closing date: 30th October 2026
Job reference: J-6982
Job description
Make a meaningful difference
We are looking for a compassionate, experienced and inspirational Spiritual Care Lead to enrich the lives of residents at Nightingale / Hammerson. This is a rewarding leadership role for someone who understands that outstanding care nurtures the whole person — body, mind and spirit. You will help residents feel valued, connected and supported, while ensuring Jewish identity, tradition, culture and spirituality remain a vibrant part of residential life.
You will
Interested?
If you are passionate about Jewish life, pastoral care and making a real difference to people's wellbeing, we would love to hear from you.
To apply: Please send your CV and a covering letter outlining your interest in the role and how your experience would contribute to the spiritual and pastoral life of our residents.
Person Specification
Liaise with the Training and Education team in the provision of a robust training programme to support the staff team and volunteers in their understanding of Jewish Traditions and culture awareness.
Professional Responsibilities
Additional information
The Spiritual Care Lead will be the recognised expert in providing Spiritual Care. They will support, enable and train staff and volunteers in the delivery of Spiritual Care and provide professional Spiritual Care to the residents, families, carers, staff and volunteers in in Nightingale Hammerson.
The Spiritual Care Lead will be expected to meet the needs of residents from a wide range of different Jewish Communities. She/he will lead the Spiritual Care team, engage with local synagogue leaders and support their interest in working with the organisation in a range of ways to meet the needs of our residents and support the mission and work of the Nightingale/Hammerson as a whole, including equally and diversity projects.
The Spiritual Care Lead will develop and supervise the Spiritual Care team. They will work professionally within a multi-disciplinary team across the organisation to meet the spiritual, emotional, physical, psychological and social needs of the residents and families.
Hammerson House is a Jewish home, respecting everyone’s religious traditions, as well as those who consider themselves non-religious cultural Jews. We welcome everyone. Hammerson House is an extended family offering a plethora of Jewish activities together.
To ensure the care we provide is free from barriers and inclusive of all. Supporting with the delivery of the Equality and Diversity objectives.
To apply and find out more click here.