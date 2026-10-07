Social Media Executive – Destination Management Company

Contract Type: Temporary

Hours: Part time

Sector: PR & Marketing

Salary: £15 per hour

Closing date: 26th October 2026

Job reference: J-6988

Hours: Up to 24 hours per week, (8 hours, 3 days per week – flexible).

The UK sales and marketing arm for DMCs, Destination Management Companies around the world. Our principal aim is to sell the services of the DMCs we represent to UK conference and incentive agencies, as well as to some direct corporate event managers. We are a core team of 3 and we have been in existence since 1996 when the company was started by David J Marks, Managing Partner.

MM and Company is looking for a recent graduate to manage the social media output to all available and relevant platforms. It can be full time or part time working from home and the office managing content provided by the MM and Company DMC partners as well as generating creative content. The candidate we are looking for would have some social media and marketing skills. This position would start from 2nd November 2026.

You will work with the team in developing MM and Company’s presence on networking sites; Facebook, Linked-In, X, Instagram and any other media that may rise to the surface during the internship.

You would benefit from regular contact with a huge database of events clients, we have a state-of-the-art Customer Relationship Management system, our team are extremely knowledgeable in all areas of the travel industry and you would learn from them. Also updating our website via Wix when necessary. Our social media platforms are a key focus especially LinkedIn.

The key areas of the position would involve:

Manage Mail shots and newsletters

MM and Company Social media platforms & competitions

Destination research and assistance in helping the sales and marketing effort of MM and Company on behalf of the list of world class DMCs.

Person Specification:

English GCSE ideally up to A level standard

To include a good understanding of social media web sites Facebook / Instagram / LinkedIn with a proven track record as well as other social media platforms kik telegram etc

To apply and find out more click here.