Sales Development Representative – Software Company

Contract Type: Permanent
Hours: Full time
Location: NW London
Sector: Sales
Closing date: Applications accepted on a rolling basis
Job reference J-6981
Salary: £35,000 to £40,000 depending on experience, plus a performance related bonus linked to sales performance
Syncurio builds care home management software. Our platform gives care home operators insight across HR and finance in one place, so they can run their businesses on real information rather than guesswork. We work closely with a network of care home operators, and the product has been shaped by what they actually need. We are a small team. The work is direct, the feedback loop is short, and what you do is visible.
The role
This is a dedicated outbound role. Your job, every day, is to find care home operators who do not yet know who we are, get in front of the right person, and book qualified meetings for the team. That means cold calling at volume, targeted email and LinkedIn outreach, and systematic research into the operators worth approaching. You will be building the top of the pipeline from nothing. You will not be closing deals, running product demonstrations or managing accounts. Those sit with colleagues elsewhere in the business. Your success is measured on the volume and quality of the opportunities you create. We are looking for someone who wants to do this work, rather than treat it as a short step towards something else. If you like the phone, like a target, and like watching your own numbers move, this will suit you.
What you will be doing
What we are looking for
Nice to have
To apply and find out more click here.