Sales Development Representative – Software Company

Contract Type: Permanent

Hours: Full time

Location: NW London

Sector: Sales

Closing date: Applications accepted on a rolling basis

Job reference J-6981

Salary: £35,000 to £40,000 depending on experience, plus a performance related bonus linked to sales performance

Syncurio builds care home management software. Our platform gives care home operators insight across HR and finance in one place, so they can run their businesses on real information rather than guesswork. We work closely with a network of care home operators, and the product has been shaped by what they actually need. We are a small team. The work is direct, the feedback loop is short, and what you do is visible.

The role

This is a dedicated outbound role. Your job, every day, is to find care home operators who do not yet know who we are, get in front of the right person, and book qualified meetings for the team. That means cold calling at volume, targeted email and LinkedIn outreach, and systematic research into the operators worth approaching. You will be building the top of the pipeline from nothing. You will not be closing deals, running product demonstrations or managing accounts. Those sit with colleagues elsewhere in the business. Your success is measured on the volume and quality of the opportunities you create. We are looking for someone who wants to do this work, rather than treat it as a short step towards something else. If you like the phone, like a target, and like watching your own numbers move, this will suit you.

What you will be doing

Making a high volume of outbound calls to care home operators every day

Researching and building target lists, with a particular focus on multi-home groups

Running targeted email and LinkedIn outreach alongside the calling

Qualifying inbound enquiries and passing on the ones worth pursuing

Booking qualified meetings and product demonstrations for the colleagues who will run them

Keeping HubSpot accurate and up to date, with every contact logged the same day

Reporting on your own activity against weekly and monthly targets

Feeding back what you are hearing on the phone so we can sharpen the approach

What we are looking for

A track record of success in outbound sales within a B2B SaaS business, with results you can talk us through

Comfortable picking up the phone to people who are not expecting the call, repeatedly, and not put off when it does not land

Organised enough to work a list properly rather than cherry picking

Clear and credible on the phone with busy people

Happy to be measured on activity as well as outcomes

Confident using a CRM day to day, ideally HubSpot

Able to work independently as part of a remote team

You do not need to know the care sector. We will teach you the market and the product.

Nice to have

Experience selling into the care sector, or into health and social care more widely

Experience of selling to multi-site or group operators

To apply and find out more click here.