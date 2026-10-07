Property Administrator – Property Business

Contract Type: Permanent
Hours: Full time
Location: Marleybone
Sector: Property
Salary: £40,000 (DOE)
Closing date: Applications accepted rolling basis
Job reference: J-6975
We are looking for an exceptionally capable, committed and intelligent administrator to join our privately owned property business. This is not a routine administrative role. We own and manage a portfolio of commercial and residential property and are looking for someone who is passionate about property, highly organised, commercially minded and able to think for themselves. We want someone who will become a trusted and valued member of the business, someone who doesn’t simply wait to be told what to do, but sees what needs doing, finds solutions and gets things done.
The person:
You will ideally have a genuine interest in property and enjoy understanding how buildings, tenancies, contractors, landlords, tenants and the wider property market fit together.
You will be:
The role:
The role will involve a broad range of responsibilities across our property business, including:
Most importantly…
We are looking for someone who is smart, well spoken, elegant and perfectly presented, who takes ownership.
If a contractor doesn’t turn up, a tenant has a problem, a document is missing or something doesn’t look right, we want someone who will investigate it, make the necessary calls, find the answer and come back with a solution.
You should be the sort of person who thinks:
“How can I solve this?”
Experience in property would be a strong advantage, but intelligence, attitude, initiative and genuine enthusiasm for property are more important to us than having a particular qualification.
This is an opportunity for the right person to become an important part of a successful privately owned property business, with the opportunity to develop considerable knowledge and responsibility.
If this sounds like you…
To apply and find out more click here.