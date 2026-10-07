Property Administrator – Property Business

Contract Type: Permanent

Hours: Full time

Location: Marleybone

Sector: Property

Salary: £40,000 (DOE)

Closing date: Applications accepted rolling basis

Job reference: J-6975

We are looking for an exceptionally capable, committed and intelligent administrator to join our privately owned property business. This is not a routine administrative role. We own and manage a portfolio of commercial and residential property and are looking for someone who is passionate about property, highly organised, commercially minded and able to think for themselves. We want someone who will become a trusted and valued member of the business, someone who doesn’t simply wait to be told what to do, but sees what needs doing, finds solutions and gets things done.

The person:

You will ideally have a genuine interest in property and enjoy understanding how buildings, tenancies, contractors, landlords, tenants and the wider property market fit together.

You will be:

Intelligent, switched-on and highly organised

Committed and dependable

Passionate about property and interested in developing your knowledge

A confident communicator, both verbally and in writing

Commercially aware and able to use good judgement

Comfortable dealing with tenants, contractors, professional advisers and suppliers

Meticulous with paperwork, records, deadlines and financial information

Proactive rather than reactive

Able to prioritise and manage several matters simultaneously

A creative problem solver who thinks outside the box

Naturally curious and willing to investigate and find answers

Discreet and trustworthy, with a high level of integrity

Confident using technology and able to learn new systems quickly

The role:

The role will involve a broad range of responsibilities across our property business, including:

Assisting with the day-to-day management of our property portfolio

Liaising with tenants, managing agents, contractors, surveyors, solicitors and other professionals

Monitoring repairs, maintenance and building issues, through to completion

Obtaining and comparing quotations and helping to ensure value for money

Maintaining accurate property, tenancy and financial records

Monitoring rents, invoices and payments

Assisting with tenancy documentation and renewals

Keeping track of compliance, inspections, certificates and important deadlines

Researching property matters and providing information to help with decision making

Helping to identify opportunities to improve the performance and management of the portfolio

Dealing with unexpected problems and finding practical solutions

Preparing correspondence, reports and spreadsheets

General administrative and organisational support to our small team

Most importantly…

We are looking for someone who is smart, well spoken, elegant and perfectly presented, who takes ownership.

If a contractor doesn’t turn up, a tenant has a problem, a document is missing or something doesn’t look right, we want someone who will investigate it, make the necessary calls, find the answer and come back with a solution.

You should be the sort of person who thinks:

“How can I solve this?”

Experience in property would be a strong advantage, but intelligence, attitude, initiative and genuine enthusiasm for property are more important to us than having a particular qualification.

This is an opportunity for the right person to become an important part of a successful privately owned property business, with the opportunity to develop considerable knowledge and responsibility.

If this sounds like you…

To apply and find out more click here.