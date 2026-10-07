Amazon Account Manager – Wholesale Business

Contract Type: Permanent
Hours: Full time
Location: N9, Edmonton
Sector: IT
Salary: £30,000-£40,000 (DOE) + Bonuses
Closing date: 1st November 2026
Job reference: J-6989
Job description
The main responsibility will be to manage and grow the Amazon account.
This will include:
- Managing the day-to-day Amazon account
- Managing and improving existing listings
- Creating and launching new product listings
- Expanding the number of products we sell on Amazon
- Setting up and growing our FBM offering
- Managing Amazon stock and ensuring products remain available
- Working with our warehouse team regarding Amazon stock
- Working closely with our PPC agency
- Understanding PPC performance and what is required to grow products
- Identifying opportunities to increase sales and grow the account
- Taking overall ownership of Amazon and its performance
- Previous Amazon experience is essential.
- We are looking for someone who is proactive, understands Amazon and can take ownership of the account with a clear focus on growth.
Person Specification
- Strong Amazon Seller Central experience
- Experience managing and growing an Amazon account
- Listing creation and optimisation
- Good understanding of Amazon PPC
- Organised and able to work independently
To apply and find out more click here.