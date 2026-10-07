Amazon Account Manager – Wholesale Business

Contract Type: Permanent

Hours: Full time

Location: N9, Edmonton

Sector: IT

Salary: £30,000-£40,000 (DOE) + Bonuses

Closing date: 1st November 2026

Job reference: J-6989

Job description

The main responsibility will be to manage and grow the Amazon account.

This will include:

Managing the day-to-day Amazon account

Managing and improving existing listings

Creating and launching new product listings

Expanding the number of products we sell on Amazon

Setting up and growing our FBM offering

Managing Amazon stock and ensuring products remain available

Working with our warehouse team regarding Amazon stock

Working closely with our PPC agency

Understanding PPC performance and what is required to grow products

Identifying opportunities to increase sales and grow the account

Taking overall ownership of Amazon and its performance

Previous Amazon experience is essential.

We are looking for someone who is proactive, understands Amazon and can take ownership of the account with a clear focus on growth.

Person Specification

Strong Amazon Seller Central experience

Experience managing and growing an Amazon account

Listing creation and optimisation

Good understanding of Amazon PPC

Organised and able to work independently

To apply and find out more click here.