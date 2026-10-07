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Amazon Account Manager – Wholesale Business

Amazon Account Manager – Wholesale Business

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Contract Type: Permanent

Hours: Full time

Location: N9, Edmonton

Sector: IT

Salary: £30,000-£40,000 (DOE) + Bonuses

Closing date: 1st November 2026

Job reference: J-6989

Job description

The main responsibility will be to manage and grow the Amazon account.

This will include:

  • Managing the day-to-day Amazon account
  • Managing and improving existing listings
  • Creating and launching new product listings
  • Expanding the number of products we sell on Amazon
  • Setting up and growing our FBM offering
  • Managing Amazon stock and ensuring products remain available
  • Working with our warehouse team regarding Amazon stock
  • Working closely with our PPC agency
  • Understanding PPC performance and what is required to grow products
  • Identifying opportunities to increase sales and grow the account
  • Taking overall ownership of Amazon and its performance
  • Previous Amazon experience is essential.
  • We are looking for someone who is proactive, understands Amazon and can take ownership of the account with a clear focus on growth.

Person Specification

  • Strong Amazon Seller Central experience
  • Experience managing and growing an Amazon account
  • Listing creation and optimisation
  • Good understanding of Amazon PPC
  • Organised and able to work independently

To apply and find out more click here.