Fire Door Inspector – Compliance Business

Contract Type: Permanent

Hours: Full time

Location: London

Sector: Operations

Salary: £28,000

Closing date: 1st November 2026

Job reference: J-6991

Location: Stamford Hill, London, with travel to properties up to one and a half hours away.

About the company

We are a fire protection company specialising in fire doors, fire stopping and wider fire protection for residential properties.

About the role

You will inspect fire doors across a range of residential properties, including individual flats, houses in multiple occupation and larger buildings. You will check each door meets the required standards, record your findings accurately and complete reports using our digital systems. Full training will be provided on what to look for during inspections.

Main responsibilities

Visit residential properties to carry out fire door inspections

Identify faults, damage or issues that affect fire safety

Record findings clearly and input detailed reports

Communicate professionally with residents, property managers and colleagues

Plan your own travel between sites

What we are looking for

A capable, reliable person who can work independently

A positive, professional personality, as you will be meeting residents and clients

Confident using technology to complete reports

A good level of spoken and written English

A full driving licence, with access to a car, scooter or motorbike. The choice of transport is at your discretion

What we offer

Full training on fire door inspection

A varied role across different locations

£28,000 salary

To apply and find out more click here