Fire Door Inspector – Compliance Business

Contract Type: Permanent
Hours: Full time
Location: London
Sector: Operations
Salary: £28,000
Closing date: 1st November 2026
Job reference: J-6991
Location: Stamford Hill, London, with travel to properties up to one and a half hours away.
About the company
We are a fire protection company specialising in fire doors, fire stopping and wider fire protection for residential properties.
About the role
You will inspect fire doors across a range of residential properties, including individual flats, houses in multiple occupation and larger buildings. You will check each door meets the required standards, record your findings accurately and complete reports using our digital systems. Full training will be provided on what to look for during inspections.
Main responsibilities
What we are looking for
What we offer
To apply and find out more click here