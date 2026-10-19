Location: Knightsbridge, London (Office-based)

Hours: Part-time, 2 days per week

Salary: £30,000–£37,000 FTE, pro rata, depending on experience

Organisation: Memorial Scrolls Trust memorialscrollstrust.org

Reporting to: Chairman and Board of Trustees

About the Organisation

The Memorial Scrolls Trust (MST) is a registered charity dedicated to preserving and sharing a historic collection of 1,564 Czech Torah and other scrolls saved from the Holocaust. Acting as ‘silent witnesses’ and powerful symbols of enduring Jewish faith and resilience, roughly 1,400 of these scrolls are loaned out to congregations and organisations globally for liturgical, commemorative, and educational purposes. Through its work, the Trust uses these sacred artefacts to encourage remembrance of European Jewish life, challenge prejudice and hatred, and build meaningful connections across diverse communities worldwide.

About the Role

The Trust is seeking a dedicated, organised, and highly self-reliant Office Administrator to join our team in Knightsbridge. This part-time, office-based role is critical to strea mlining our operations, eliminating administrative bottlenecks, and helping us sustain our vital global mission.

Reporting directly to the Chairman and Board of Trustees, you will focus heavily on revitalising our administration and data management workflows. Because this role requires a high degree of autonomy, it is essential that you can work independently to manage daily operations and drive tasks to completion.

Key Responsibilities

Administration & Data Management (Primary Focus)

Administration & Data Management (Primary Focus) Take ownership of our core administrative activities, with a particular emphasis on data transformation and operational support:

Manage crucial data workflows, including trustee support, accounts handling, and routine data entry.

Execute data cleaning, data searches, and prepare professional presentations.

Lead the digitalisation of scrolls and other assets.

Maintain the digital tracker, manage missing plaques, issue certificates, and handle general queries.

Maintain day-to-day, mainly email communication with our network of more than 1,300 scroll holders worldwide.

Museum Operations

Help us open our doors and share our history by managing the day-to-day museum visitor experience:

• Organise educational and public visits to the museum.

• Provide access to the collection for researchers and stakeholders.

• Offer and conduct engaging tours of our exhibits.

Events & Projects

Provide logistical and planning support for a growing portfolio of stakeholder events:

• Assist in organising scroll gatherings and academic talks.

• Support special international events (e.g. in Dubai, Theresienstadt, Prague).

• Help coordinate travelling exhibitions, educational initiatives, and fundraising campaigns.

Loans & Logistics

Oversee the essential logistics tied to our physical assets and shop items:

• Manage order fulfilment from MST’s web shop (mainly books).

• Assist with scroll loans, transfers, and secure shipping logistics.

Communications & Social Media

Experience in this area is a bonus but is not a requirement for the role:

• Assist with the production of the MST Newsletter, Facebook page updates, and managing

audiovisual assets.

What We Are Looking For

Ability to work independently: A self-starter who takes initiative and thrives with minimal supervision.

Cultural and historical awareness: Knowledge of Judaism, Jewish history, and ritual/religious objects to confidently handle our collections and engage with the community.

Proven experience in office administration, data entry, CRM data cleansing, or database management.

High attention to detail with the ability to manage multiple operational workflows (from event support to shipping logistics).

Excellent interpersonal skills to welcome museum visitors, provide tours, and communicate with our global network.

How to Apply

If you are interested in this position, please submit your CV to info@memorialscrollstrust.org and a brief cover letter outlining your relevant experience.