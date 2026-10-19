Memorial Scrolls Trust
Location: Knightsbridge, London (Office-based)
Hours: Part-time, 2 days per week
Salary: £30,000–£37,000 FTE, pro rata, depending on experience
Organisation: Memorial Scrolls Trust memorialscrollstrust.org
Reporting to: Chairman and Board of Trustees
About the Organisation
The Memorial Scrolls Trust (MST) is a registered charity dedicated to preserving and sharing a historic collection of 1,564 Czech Torah and other scrolls saved from the Holocaust. Acting as ‘silent witnesses’ and powerful symbols of enduring Jewish faith and resilience, roughly 1,400 of these scrolls are loaned out to congregations and organisations globally for liturgical, commemorative, and educational purposes. Through its work, the Trust uses these sacred artefacts to encourage remembrance of European Jewish life, challenge prejudice and hatred, and build meaningful connections across diverse communities worldwide.
About the Role
The Trust is seeking a dedicated, organised, and highly self-reliant Office Administrator to join our team in Knightsbridge. This part-time, office-based role is critical to streamlining our operations, eliminating administrative bottlenecks, and helping us sustain our vital global mission.
Reporting directly to the Chairman and Board of Trustees, you will focus heavily on revitalising our administration and data management workflows. Because this role requires a high degree of autonomy, it is essential that you can work independently to manage daily operations and drive tasks to completion.
Key Responsibilities
Museum Operations
Help us open our doors and share our history by managing the day-to-day museum visitor experience:
• Organise educational and public visits to the museum.
• Provide access to the collection for researchers and stakeholders.
• Offer and conduct engaging tours of our exhibits.
Events & Projects
Provide logistical and planning support for a growing portfolio of stakeholder events:
• Assist in organising scroll gatherings and academic talks.
• Support special international events (e.g. in Dubai, Theresienstadt, Prague).
• Help coordinate travelling exhibitions, educational initiatives, and fundraising campaigns.
Loans & Logistics
Oversee the essential logistics tied to our physical assets and shop items:
• Manage order fulfilment from MST’s web shop (mainly books).
• Assist with scroll loans, transfers, and secure shipping logistics.
Communications & Social Media
Experience in this area is a bonus but is not a requirement for the role:
• Assist with the production of the MST Newsletter, Facebook page updates, and managing
audiovisual assets.
What We Are Looking For
How to Apply
If you are interested in this position, please submit your CV to info@memorialscrollstrust.org and a brief cover letter outlining your relevant experience.