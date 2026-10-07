Marketing Manager – Wholesale Distributor

Contract Type: Permanent
Hours: Self-employed
Location: Luton / Hybrid
Sector: PR & Marketing
Salary: £42,000–£47,000 DOE
Closing date: Applications accepted on a rolling basis
Job reference: J-6992
Days: 2 days per week, (self-employed option would also be strongly considered)
We are looking for an experienced Marketing Manager to join our global distribution group in a new part-time role. The position will manage day-to-day marketing activity, work closely with manufacturers and external agencies, and help develop our digital presence and identify new marketing opportunities.
Key Responsibilities
- Manage manufacturer marketing budgets, campaigns and relationships.
- Coordinate advertising across magazines, WhatsApp, social media, LinkedIn and other channels.
- Develop and manage digital campaigns to drive brand awareness, engagement and customer acquisition.
- Manage social media, website content, SEO and digital channels.
- Create and manage the marketing content calendar.
- Source and manage agencies, freelancers and other suppliers.
- Track performance, report on results and optimise campaigns.
- Keep the marketing function organised and ensure campaigns are delivered on time.
About You
- 3–5 years’ experience in a marketing or digital marketing role.
- Experience managing digital campaigns and social media.
- Commercially minded with a hands-on approach.
- Experience working with agencies, suppliers and/or manufacturers.
- Confident using data and insights to improve marketing performance.
- UK consumer marketing experience preferred.
- Strong knowledge of the Jewish community
To apply and find out more click here.