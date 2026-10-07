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Marketing Manager – Wholesale Distributor

Marketing Manager – Wholesale Distributor

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Contract Type: Permanent

Hours: Self-employed

Location: Luton / Hybrid

Sector: PR & Marketing

Salary: £42,000–£47,000 DOE

Closing date: Applications accepted on a rolling basis

Job reference: J-6992

Days: 2 days per week, (self-employed option would also be strongly considered)

We are looking for an experienced Marketing Manager to join our global distribution group in a new part-time role. The position will manage day-to-day marketing activity, work closely with manufacturers and external agencies, and help develop our digital presence and identify new marketing opportunities.

Key Responsibilities

  • Manage manufacturer marketing budgets, campaigns and relationships.
  • Coordinate advertising across magazines, WhatsApp, social media, LinkedIn and other channels.
  • Develop and manage digital campaigns to drive brand awareness, engagement and customer acquisition.
  • Manage social media, website content, SEO and digital channels.
  • Create and manage the marketing content calendar.
  • Source and manage agencies, freelancers and other suppliers.
  • Track performance, report on results and optimise campaigns.
  • Keep the marketing function organised and ensure campaigns are delivered on time.

About You

  • 3–5 years’ experience in a marketing or digital marketing role.
  • Experience managing digital campaigns and social media.
  • Commercially minded with a hands-on approach.
  • Experience working with agencies, suppliers and/or manufacturers.
  • Confident using data and insights to improve marketing performance.
  • UK consumer marketing experience preferred.
  • Strong knowledge of the Jewish community

To apply and find out more click here.