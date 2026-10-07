Marketing Manager – Wholesale Distributor

Contract Type: Permanent

Hours: Self-employed

Location: Luton / Hybrid

Sector: PR & Marketing

Salary: £42,000–£47,000 DOE

Closing date: Applications accepted on a rolling basis

Job reference: J-6992

Days: 2 days per week, (self-employed option would also be strongly considered)

We are looking for an experienced Marketing Manager to join our global distribution group in a new part-time role. The position will manage day-to-day marketing activity, work closely with manufacturers and external agencies, and help develop our digital presence and identify new marketing opportunities.

Key Responsibilities

Manage manufacturer marketing budgets, campaigns and relationships.

Coordinate advertising across magazines, WhatsApp, social media, LinkedIn and other channels.

Develop and manage digital campaigns to drive brand awareness, engagement and customer acquisition.

Manage social media, website content, SEO and digital channels.

Create and manage the marketing content calendar.

Source and manage agencies, freelancers and other suppliers.

Track performance, report on results and optimise campaigns.

Keep the marketing function organised and ensure campaigns are delivered on time.

About You

3–5 years’ experience in a marketing or digital marketing role.

Experience managing digital campaigns and social media.

Commercially minded with a hands-on approach.

Experience working with agencies, suppliers and/or manufacturers.

Confident using data and insights to improve marketing performance.

UK consumer marketing experience preferred.

Strong knowledge of the Jewish community

To apply and find out more click here.