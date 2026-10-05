Community Engagement & Events Coordinator

You will play a vital role in helping Paperweight build and maintain strong relationships with key community partners and arrange events to raise the Charity’s profile.

Location: London Head Office, Hendon

Hours: Full-time preferred (flexible working will be considered)

Pay: £33,000–£35,000 per annum DOE

Closing date for applications: Friday, 30 October 2026

Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis and suitable candidates may be invited to interview before the closing date. We reserve the right to close applications early if a suitable candidate is appointed. Early applications are therefore encouraged.

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