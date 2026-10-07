Junior/Account Executive – Marketing Agency

Contract Type: Temporary

Hours: Full time

Location: Primrose Hill, Friday WFH

Sector: PR & Marketing

Salary: £28,000-£32,000k (commensurate with experience

Closing date: Immediate Start

Job reference: J-6977

We’re looking for a bright, organised and proactive Junior Account Exec / Account Exec to join our team. You’ll be at the heart of project delivery – making sure timelines are moving, briefs are clear and everyone knows what they’re doing and when.

This is an entry-level role with real responsibility. You’ll work on various accounts with senior account management support as you assist across a range of brand, campaign and content projects – playing a vital role in the everyday running of accounts.

No two days will look the same. You’ll work closely with clients, bring ideas to life, get stuck into strategy and social media, and help shape great work from start to finish. You’ll be socially savvy, curious and always in the know about what’s trending.

Responsibilities

Day-to-day client support via phone, email and meetings

Creating timelines and tracking deliverables to keep projects on schedule

Preparing briefs, updates, presentations and internal status docs

Working closely with designers, writers and strategists to help move projects forward

Proofreading and checking work before it goes out

Attending meetings, taking notes and following up on actions

Supporting research, pitch prep and new business tasks

Learning the ins and outs of our clients’ brands, audiences and challenges

Socially savvy; understanding the creative and science of social media management. You should have a flair for content ideas and bringing those to life with our social team

Qualifications

Educated to degree level

Skills & Competencies

Super-organised and able to manage multiple moving parts

Clear, confident communicator – written and verbal

Strong attention to detail and a calm, can-do attitude

Interested in branding, advertising and strategy-led creative work

Comfortable using Google Workspace, Word, PowerPoint/Keynote

A team player who asks questions, listens and takes initiative

Desirables

Curious, kind and not afraid of a tight deadline

A working knowledge of or interest in the charity and not-for-profit world

Familiarity with (or openness to learning about) the UK Jewish community

Experience helping to coordinate creative work (print, digital, social, campaigns)

A natural sense of style and presentation – even if you’re not a designer

A lover of lists, clarity and making things happen

What Can We Give You

We’re a small team that believes in doing great work – and supporting each other while we do it. Alongside meaningful projects and a collaborative environment, here’s what else we offer:

Early finish Fridays during the winter months

21 days annual leave, bank holidays and Twixmas (our offices close between Christmas and New Year)

Access to our on-site gym to help you stay active without the commute

Secure on-site bike storage for easy cycling to and from work

Paid professional development courses of your choice – we’re big believers in continuous learning and investing in your growth

To apply and find out more click here.