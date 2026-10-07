Junior/Account Executive – Marketing Agency

Contract Type: Temporary
Hours: Full time
Location: Primrose Hill, Friday WFH
Sector: PR & Marketing
Salary: £28,000-£32,000k (commensurate with experience
Closing date: Immediate Start
Job reference: J-6977
We’re looking for a bright, organised and proactive Junior Account Exec / Account Exec to join our team. You’ll be at the heart of project delivery – making sure timelines are moving, briefs are clear and everyone knows what they’re doing and when.
This is an entry-level role with real responsibility. You’ll work on various accounts with senior account management support as you assist across a range of brand, campaign and content projects – playing a vital role in the everyday running of accounts.
No two days will look the same. You’ll work closely with clients, bring ideas to life, get stuck into strategy and social media, and help shape great work from start to finish. You’ll be socially savvy, curious and always in the know about what’s trending.
Responsibilities
- Day-to-day client support via phone, email and meetings
- Creating timelines and tracking deliverables to keep projects on schedule
- Preparing briefs, updates, presentations and internal status docs
- Working closely with designers, writers and strategists to help move projects forward
- Proofreading and checking work before it goes out
- Attending meetings, taking notes and following up on actions
- Supporting research, pitch prep and new business tasks
- Learning the ins and outs of our clients’ brands, audiences and challenges
- Socially savvy; understanding the creative and science of social media management. You should have a flair for content ideas and bringing those to life with our social team
Qualifications
Skills & Competencies
- Super-organised and able to manage multiple moving parts
- Clear, confident communicator – written and verbal
- Strong attention to detail and a calm, can-do attitude
- Interested in branding, advertising and strategy-led creative work
- Comfortable using Google Workspace, Word, PowerPoint/Keynote
- A team player who asks questions, listens and takes initiative
Desirables
- Curious, kind and not afraid of a tight deadline
- A working knowledge of or interest in the charity and not-for-profit world
- Familiarity with (or openness to learning about) the UK Jewish community
- Experience helping to coordinate creative work (print, digital, social, campaigns)
- A natural sense of style and presentation – even if you’re not a designer
- A lover of lists, clarity and making things happen
What Can We Give You
We’re a small team that believes in doing great work – and supporting each other while we do it. Alongside meaningful projects and a collaborative environment, here’s what else we offer:
- Early finish Fridays during the winter months
- 21 days annual leave, bank holidays and Twixmas (our offices close between Christmas and New Year)
- Access to our on-site gym to help you stay active without the commute
- Secure on-site bike storage for easy cycling to and from work
- Paid professional development courses of your choice – we’re big believers in continuous learning and investing in your growth
To apply and find out more click here.