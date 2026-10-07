HR Administrator (Mat-Cover) – Community Organisation

Contract Type: Temporary

Hours: Part time

Location: Finchley

Sector: HR & Recruitment

Salary: £30,000-£35,000

Closing date: Applications accepted on a rolling basis

Job reference: J-6937

Hours per week: 18, ideally working Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday

The HR Administrator will join our friendly and collaborative team and play a vital role in delivering a responsive, high-quality HR service across the employee lifecycle. This role supports every stage of the employee journey, from recruitment and onboarding through to employee well-being and offboarding. The postholder will ensure that HR processes are delivered efficiently, accurately and compliantly, while helping to create a positive employee experience that reflects the values of Progressive Judaism. Working closely with managers and colleagues across the organisation, the HR Administrator will contribute to building an inclusive, supportive and well-organised workplace where people feel welcomed, valued and empowered to thrive.

1. Recruitment

Support the delivery of effective and inclusive recruitment processes, helping to attract and appoint talented people to the organisation.

Ensure candidates receive a professional. welcoming and positive experience throughout the recruitment journey,

Coordinate recruitment activities efficiently, maintaining clear communication with all stakeholders.

Produce recruitment documentation accurately and ensure all Pre-employment checks are completed in a timely manner.

Maintain recruitment records and systems to ensure compliance and good governance.

2. Onboarding and Induction

Deliver a smooth and engaging onboarding experience that enables new employees to feel welcomed, informed

and supported from day one.

Ensure all employment documentation, systems access and compliance requirements are completed accurately

and on time.

Support the delivery of effective induction programmes that help new colleagues understand the Movement, its

culture and ways of working

Provide guidance and information that enables employees to quickly become effective in their roles.

3. Probation

Support managers and employees through the probation process, ensuring reviews are completed consistently and on time.

Monitor probationary periods and provide timely reminders, documentation and administrative support.

Maintain accurate records and correspondence relation to probation outcomes.

Help ensure new employees receive regular feedback and support during their setting-in period.

4. Employee Changes and Leavers

Support employee lifecycle processes by ensuring contractual changes, transfers and leavers are administered efficiently and accurately.

Help ensure employees experience a positive and professional transition when leaving the organisation.

Maintain accurate employee records and ensure relevant stakeholders are informed of employment changes.

Support the collection of feedback and insights that help improve the employee experience through the exit interview process.

5. Payroll Administration

Provide accurate and timely payroll administration to support the efficient payment of employees.

Ensure payroll-related changes are recorded, processed and communicated effectively.

Maintain accurate records of contractual changes, statutory payments and payroll adjustments.

Work collaboratively with payroll provider and finance team to resolve queries.

6. Leave and attendance management

Maintain accurate records relating to annual leave, family leave and sickness absence.

Support employees and managers to understand and follow organisational policies and procedures

Ensure Breathe accurately reflect employee leave and attendance information

Produce reports and data that support effective workforce planning and decision-making.

7. Safer Recruitment and DBS

Support MPJ's safeguarding responsibilities by ensuring DBS processes are completed accurately and

promptly.

Monitor employee DBS requirements and renewals to maintain compliance.

Maintain secure and confidential records relating to employee safeguarding checks.

Provide advice and administrative support regarding employee DBS requirements where appropriate.

8. Staff Wellbeing and Employee Experience

Contribute to a positive workplace culture where colleagues feel supported, recognised and valued.

Support the delivery and administration of employee wellbeing initiatives and benefits including the

Simplyhealth portal and Life Assurance spreadsheet.

Promote available wellbeing resources and encourage engagement with employee benefits.

Coordinate activities and initiatives that strengthen employee engagement, connection and recognition across the organisation including supply of office refreshments, organising birthday cards and other recognition markers.

Help create a welcoming and enjoyable working environment that reflects the organisation's values and culture.

To apply and find out more click here.