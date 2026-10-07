Head of Communications & Content – Community Organisation

Contract Type: Permanent
Hours: Full time
Location: Stanmore / Hybrid
Sector: PR & Marketing
Salary: £60,012 - £66,681
Closing date: 15th October 2026
Job reference: J-6983
About the Role
Great communication doesn't simply tell people what you do. It gives them a reason to care. As Head of Communications and Content, you’ll lead how Norwood tells its story, engages its audiences and strengthens its voice.
This is a broad and influential role bringing together digital communications, content, storytelling and media relations to raise awareness, build trust and deepen engagement with the people we support, supporters, partners, funders and the wider public.
Digital will be central to your remit. You’ll lead the continued development of our website, social media and email channels, using insight and analytics to improve engagement, conversion and retention. You’ll also shape the stories we tell and how we tell them. From proactive media opportunities and thought leadership to campaigns, publications, impact reports and digital content, you’ll ensure Norwood communicates with a clear, consistent and compelling voice.
Working closely with Fundraising, Services and colleagues across Marketing & Communications, you’ll connect communications activity with Norwood’s wider ambitions, helping increase the visibility of our services, strengthen our reputation and support income generation.
Who We Are Looking For
You’ll be an experienced communications leader who combines strategic thinking with the ability to make things happen.
You’ll understand how digital, content and PR can work together to create greater impact, and you’ll be equally comfortable shaping a communications strategy, interrogating channel performance, developing a campaign idea or crafting the words that bring an important story to life.
Excellent writing will be fundamental. You’ll know how to find the story, understand the audience and adapt your message across different channels and formats without losing the clarity or authenticity behind it.
You’ll bring strong digital communications experience alongside an understanding of media and PR. You do not need to be equally specialist in every discipline. What matters is that you bring strong digital expertise, sound communications judgement and the leadership to bring together the right people and skills around you.
You’ll also understand the responsibility that comes with protecting an organisation’s reputation, remaining calm and considered when managing sensitive issues and ensuring communications build confidence and trust.
Above all, you’ll be curious, collaborative and ambitious about what great communications can achieve for Norwood and the communities we serve.
Your Day to Day
You’ll:
Experience, Qualifications & Training
You’ll bring:
To apply and find out more click here.