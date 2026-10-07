Head of Communications & Content – Community Organisation

Contract Type: Permanent

Hours: Full time

Location: Stanmore / Hybrid

Sector: PR & Marketing

Salary: £60,012 - £66,681

Closing date: 15th October 2026

Job reference: J-6983

About the Role

Great communication doesn't simply tell people what you do. It gives them a reason to care. As Head of Communications and Content, you’ll lead how Norwood tells its story, engages its audiences and strengthens its voice.

This is a broad and influential role bringing together digital communications, content, storytelling and media relations to raise awareness, build trust and deepen engagement with the people we support, supporters, partners, funders and the wider public.

Digital will be central to your remit. You’ll lead the continued development of our website, social media and email channels, using insight and analytics to improve engagement, conversion and retention. You’ll also shape the stories we tell and how we tell them. From proactive media opportunities and thought leadership to campaigns, publications, impact reports and digital content, you’ll ensure Norwood communicates with a clear, consistent and compelling voice.

Working closely with Fundraising, Services and colleagues across Marketing & Communications, you’ll connect communications activity with Norwood’s wider ambitions, helping increase the visibility of our services, strengthen our reputation and support income generation.

Who We Are Looking For

You’ll be an experienced communications leader who combines strategic thinking with the ability to make things happen.

You’ll understand how digital, content and PR can work together to create greater impact, and you’ll be equally comfortable shaping a communications strategy, interrogating channel performance, developing a campaign idea or crafting the words that bring an important story to life.

Excellent writing will be fundamental. You’ll know how to find the story, understand the audience and adapt your message across different channels and formats without losing the clarity or authenticity behind it.

You’ll bring strong digital communications experience alongside an understanding of media and PR. You do not need to be equally specialist in every discipline. What matters is that you bring strong digital expertise, sound communications judgement and the leadership to bring together the right people and skills around you.

You’ll also understand the responsibility that comes with protecting an organisation’s reputation, remaining calm and considered when managing sensitive issues and ensuring communications build confidence and trust.

Above all, you’ll be curious, collaborative and ambitious about what great communications can achieve for Norwood and the communities we serve.

Your Day to Day

You’ll:

Lead the development and delivery of Norwood’s integrated communications and content strategy

Strengthen our digital presence across website, social media and email, improving engagement, conversion and retention

Develop an integrated content approach that connects digital, PR, campaigns and storytelling across channels

Use data, analytics and audience insight to understand performance and continually improve our communications

Lead proactive and reactive media relations and PR, building relationships with journalists and identifying opportunities to increase Norwood’s profile

Position Norwood as a trusted voice in neurodevelopmental disability and social care through storytelling, commentary and thought leadership

Lead communications around sensitive or reputational issues, including crisis communications where required

Create and oversee high-quality editorial content, from campaigns and supporter communications to impact reports, publications and speeches

Work closely with Fundraising and Services to ensure communications supports income generation, service visibility and organisational priorities

Support the development of Norwood’s approach to public affairs and engagement with policymakers and sector partners

Support internal communications and advise colleagues on messaging and channel strategy

Lead, develop and inspire a high-performing Communications and Content team

Manage agencies and external suppliers where required

Establish meaningful KPIs and demonstrate the reach, engagement and impact of our communications

Experience, Qualifications & Training

You’ll bring:

Significant senior-level communications experience, either within the charity sector or with clearly transferable experience from another sector

A proven track record of leading integrated communications

Strong experience across digital communications, content strategy and channel performance

Experience of media relations and PR, including developing media opportunities and securing coverage

Strong understanding of digital audiences, engagement and content performance

Outstanding writing, editing and storytelling skills across different audiences and formats

Experience developing campaign and promotional ideas within an established brand

Experience supporting organisational reputation and handling sensitive communications

Confidence using data and insight to assess communications performance and inform decisions

Confidence using AI tools to support the development, scheduling and delivery of communications and content

Experience leading and developing people and creating a collaborative, creative working environment

A degree or equivalent relevant qualification

Experience of internal communications and improving colleague engagement would be an advantage, as would relevant professional development such as CIPR or CIM.

To apply and find out more click here.