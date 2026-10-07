Graphic Designer (Mid-Level) – Spirits Business

Contract Type: Permanent

Hours: Part time

Location: Hendon

Sector: Creative

Salary: £35,000 to £40,000 FTE

Closing date: Applications accepted on a rolling basis

Job reference: J-6994

Fruitful Spirits is an award-winning independent whisky company based in Edinburgh and London. We’re looking for an experienced Mid-Level Graphic Designer to join our team part-time in North West London. The role can become full-time for someone who can also manage our social media.

Reporting to our Marketing Lead, you’ll be our in-house design expert, taking the lead on design across our two bottling brands, Fruitful Spirits and Ever Curious, as well as the wholesale side of the business. We’re looking for someone who has already had significant ownership of a brand’s design and can bring that experience to the role.

Both brands are at different stages of development and you'll be joining us as we continue to evolve them. You'll keep day-to-day design moving while bringing greater consistency and creativity to each brand's look and feel.

This is a hands-on role in a small business where things sometimes change quickly. You’ll need to be comfortable with shifting priorities and briefs that aren’t always fully formed, using your experience and judgement to work out the best way forward.

Key Responsibilities

Design and produce print and digital materials including newspaper adverts, sales decks and event assets.

Support the design and development of our websites and lead the redesign and ongoing design of our email newsletters.

Help develop clearer brand guidelines and ensure they are applied consistently across all design work.

Create white-label designs and regularly update and adapt existing bottle labels, including detailed artwork changes and preparing accurate files for production.

Take print projects through to production, making informed decisions on print specifications, paper stocks, materials and finishes.

Work with colleagues, clients and external partners to understand objectives and translate briefs into effective visual communication.

Support our social media channels with design assets as required.

Manage multiple projects and changing priorities while helping to establish clear and practical design processes.

Required Skills & Experience

Minimum 4 years’ professional graphic design experience, ideally gained within a creative agency, start-up or creative consumer brand.

Experience working with established brand identities, maintaining consistency while identifying opportunities to develop and improve the creative.

Proven experience creating marketing and brand collateral across print and digital, such as adverts, sales materials, email and campaign assets, supported by a strong creative portfolio.

Strong digital design skills, including web and email design, with proficiency in Adobe Creative Suite, particularly InDesign, Illustrator and Photoshop.

Experience in packaging and/or label work, with excellent attention to detail and a good understanding of print production and preparing production-ready artwork.

A strong awareness of current design trends and the judgement to know when they are relevant to the brand.

A proactive, self-starting approach, with the confidence to work autonomously, manage changing priorities and use your judgement when briefs are not fully defined.

Friendly and collaborative, with strong communication skills and the ability to liaise clearly and professionally with clients and external partners.

Nice-to-have

Experience working with premium or luxury consumer brands, particularly within spirits, alcohol, food & beverage or hospitality.

Photography skills, particularly product, lifestyle or event photography.

Social media experience including content creation, channel strategy and planning.

An interest in whisky is a bonus, although tea or coffee drinkers will fit in just fine.

Role scope

This is a part-time role of approximately 15–20 hours per week, with flexibility around how those hours are structured. The role is mostly office-based in North West London. For the right candidate there is the option to make this a full-time role by combining the graphic design remit with responsibility for social media. This would involve planning and creating content, managing our channels and growing our audience across both brands. Salary for the full-time role including social media to be discussed.

How to apply

Please send your CV and a portfolio (link or PDF). We'd particularly like to see examples of your marketing collateral across print and digital, such as adverts, sales decks, email or web design, along with any packaging or label work.

To apply and find out more click here.