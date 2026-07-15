The Jewish Chronicle is seeking an ambitious and versatile General Reporter to join our editorial team on a six-month fixed-term contract.

This is an exciting opportunity for a talented journalist to cover the stories that matter most to Britain's Jewish community, from breaking news and politics to culture, community life and investigative reporting. We're looking for someone with excellent news instincts, strong reporting skills and the ability to deliver compelling journalism across our print and digital platforms.

Key Responsibilities

Pitch, research and write compelling news stories, features and interviews to deadline.

Build and maintain a strong network of contacts within the Jewish community and beyond to generate exclusive stories.

Cover breaking news as well as planned events, including community gatherings, protests, court hearings, press conferences and other assignments.

Identify emerging trends and stories that are relevant and engaging for our readers.

Work closely with editors and colleagues to develop story ideas, follow-up reporting and exclusive angles.

Produce content for both print and digital platforms, including multimedia content such as social media, video and podcasts where appropriate.

Ensure all reporting meets the highest standards of accuracy, fairness and journalistic integrity.

Skills and Experience

Excellent reporting, writing and storytelling skills.

Experience working as a reporter in regional, national or specialist journalism.

Strong news judgment and the ability to identify original, impactful stories.

Ability to work calmly under pressure and meet tight deadlines.

Excellent organisational and time-management skills.

Knowledge of British Jewish life, politics, current affairs and culture.

Familiarity with UK media law and the IPSO Editors' Code of Practice.

A proactive, collaborative approach and a willingness to take on a wide range of reporting assignments.

What We Offer

The opportunity to work at Britain's leading Jewish news organisation.

The chance to develop your reporting skills while contributing to award-winning journalism.

A supportive editorial team committed to high-quality, impactful reporting.

This is a full-time, six-month fixed-term contract. Some evening and weekend work may be required to cover breaking news and community events.

To apply: Send your CV and a short cover letter outlining your experience to Keren David: kdavid@thejc.com