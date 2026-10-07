Finance Officer – Community Organisation

Contract Type: Permanent

Hours: Part time

Location: Finchley

Sector: Accounting & Finance

Salary: £40,000-£45,000 FTE

Closing date: 12pm, 14th October 2026

Job reference: J-6979

Contract: Permanent, 0.6 FTE

Hours per week: 21 (equivalent to three days, flexible on days and hours)

1. Shofar Day Care Nursery

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES

The Finance Officer serves as the principal finance contact for Shofar Day Care Nursery, ensuring that financial processes support the effective operation of the nursery and provide a high standard of service to parents, staff and suppliers. The postholder will:

Ensure nursery income is accurately invoiced, collected and recorded.

Maintain effective relationships with parents and nursery staff, providing timely support and resolution of finance-related queries.

Support robust debtor management and minimise financial risk through proactive monitoring and follow-up of

outstanding balances.

Ensure supplier payments are processed accurately and in accordance with agreed procedures.

Maintain accurate financial records and contribute to effective financial control within the nursery.

2. Manor House Trust

The Finance Officer is responsible for supporting the effective financial administration of Manor House Trust, ensuring that purchase-to-payment processes operate efficiently and in accordance with organisational controls. The postholder will:

Ensure supplier transactions are processed accurately and in a timely manner.

Maintain strong financial controls and accurate records to support accountability and audit requirements.

Build productive relationships with colleagues to ensure financial information is received, processed and reported effectively.

Contribute to the smooth and efficient operation of the Trust's day-to-day financial activities.

3. Leo Baeck College (LBC)

The Finance Officer supports the financial administration of Leo Baeck College, ensuring income and debtor processes are effectively managed, and financial information remains accurate and reliable. The postholder will:

Maintain the accuracy and integrity of debtor records and associated financial information.

Support effective income management through timely reconciliation, monitoring and follow-up activities.

Work collaboratively with colleagues to ensure income is correctly identified, recorded and allocated.

Contribute to maintaining a responsive and customer-focused finance service for staff and stakeholders.

4. The Movement for Progressive Judaism (MPJ)

The Finance Officer supports the finance function of the Movement for Progressive Judaism, contributing to effective income management, financial control and operational efficiency. The postholder will:

Support the accurate recording and reconciliation of income and debtor activity.

Assist in maintaining financial controls and accurate accounting records.

Provide responsive support to colleagues across the organisation on routine finance matters.

Contribute to the delivery of accurate and timely financial information supporting organisational decision-making.

5. Cross Organisational Responsibilities

Across all entities, the Finance Officer will:

Promote high standards of financial administration, accuracy and compliance.

Support the production of timely and reliable financial information.

Ensure financial activities are undertaken in accordance with organisational policies, procedures and delegated

authorities.

Contribute to effective risk management through the identification and escalation of financial issues and control

weaknesses.

Build positive and collaborative working relationships with colleagues, suppliers, customers and other

stakeholders.

Identify opportunities to improve financial processes, systems and ways of working.

Contribute flexibly to the wider work of the Finance Team, supporting organisational priorities and periods of

increased activity.

PERSON SPECIFICATION

Proven experience in bookkeeping or a similar finance/accounts role.

Experience processing financial transactions accurately, including purchase ledger, sales ledger, reconciliations and banking activities.

Experience using accounting software and financial systems.

Qualified by experience and/or holds an AAT/ACCA/CIMA qualification (or equivalent).

Experience working within the charity or not-for-profit sector (desirable).

Experience supporting financial reporting and management accounts preparation (desirable).

Communication and Relationships

Ability to communication clearly and professionally with colleagues, suppliers, customers and other stakeholders by email, telephone and in person.

Excellent interpersonal skills with the ability to build positive working relationships across the organisation.

Ability to handle sensitive or confidential information with discretion and tact.

Demonstrates sensitivity and respect for religious, cultural and individual diversity.

Planning and Organisation

Strong organisational skills with the ability to manage multiple priorities and deadlines.

Able to plan and prioritise workloads effectively while maintaining a high level of accuracy.

Self-motivated and able to work efficiently with minimal supervision.

Flexible and adaptable in response to changing organisational needs and priorities.

Problem Solving and Initiative

Strong attention to detail with the ability to identify discrepancies, investigate issues and resolve them appropriately.

Proactive approach to problem solving and continuous improvement.

Ability to learn new systems and processes quickly and apply them effectively in practice.

Experience contributing to process improvements within a finance function (desirable).

Risk Management

Understands the importance of financial controls, accountability and regulatory compliance.

Exercises sound judgement when dealing with financial transactions and confidential information.

Recognises potential financial risks and escalates concerns appropriately.

Maintains high standards of integrity and professional conduct.

Digital Literacy and Data Management

Confident user of Microsoft Excel, including spreadsheets, formulas and basic reporting.

Ability to learn and use new accounting software packages quickly.

Accurate data entry skills and a strong understanding of maintaining financial records.

Able to produce accurate financial information and reports from a range of digital systems.

Experience using cloud-based finance systems and financial reporting tools (desirable).

Emotional Intelligence & Professionalism

Demonstrates integrity, reliability and a strong sense of personal accountability.

Maintains confidentiality and professionalism at all times.

Remains calm and effective when managing competing demands and deadlines.

Shows a positive, solutions-focused attitude and willingness to support colleagues.

Teamwork & Independence

Works collaboratively as a supportive and effective member of a team.

Able to work independently, take ownership of tasks and deliver work to agreed deadlines.

Willingness to share knowledge and contribute to the overall success of the finance function.

Values & Commitment

Commitment to the Organisation's values, mission and objectives.

Demonstrates respect, inclusivity and sensitivity towards people from diverse religious, cultural and social backgrounds.

Commitment to maintaining the highest standards of honesty, confidentiality and

professional ethics.

Willingness to contribute positively to organisational development and continuous improvement.

Understanding of the financial and operational challenges facing charities and community-based organisations (desirable).

To apply and find out more click here.