Executive Assistant – Distribution Group

Contract Type: Permanent
Hours: Full or part time
Location: Luton
Sector: Administration
Salary: £38,000-£50,000 DOE (FTE)
Closing date: Immediate Start
Job reference: J-6822
About the Role
We are seeking an experienced Personal Assistant to provide dedicated, high-level support to the CEO during an exciting period of growth. This is a pivotal role requiring discretion, exceptional organisational skills, and the ability to thrive in a fast-paced, dynamic environment.
Key Responsibilities
- Managing the CEO's calendar, scheduling meetings, and coordinating travel arrangements
- Handling confidential correspondence and sensitive business matters with absolute discretion
- Preparing documents, reports, and presentations to a high standard
- Acting as a key point of contact between the CEO and internal/external stakeholders
- Anticipating needs and proactively resolving issues before they arise
- Supporting ad-hoc projects and business priorities as required
What We're Looking For
Essential:
- Proven experience as a Personal Assistant or Executive Assistant at senior level
- Highly organised with excellent attention to detail
- Strong written and verbal communication skills
- Ability to manage multiple priorities and work effectively under pressure
- Trustworthy, reliable, and able to handle confidential information with integrity
- Proficient in Microsoft Office and general administrative systems
Desirable:
- Hebrew language skills (not essential but advantageous)
What We Offer
- Generous holiday allowance
- Annual salary reviews
- KPI-based incentives with clear progression opportunities
- Supportive and ambitious company culture
To apply and find out more click here.