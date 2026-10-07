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Executive Assistant – Distribution Group

Executive Assistant – Distribution Group

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Contract Type: Permanent

Hours: Full or part time

Location: Luton

Sector: Administration

Salary: £38,000-£50,000 DOE (FTE)

Closing date: Immediate Start

Job reference: J-6822

About the Role

We are seeking an experienced Personal Assistant to provide dedicated, high-level support to the CEO during an exciting period of growth. This is a pivotal role requiring discretion, exceptional organisational skills, and the ability to thrive in a fast-paced, dynamic environment.

Key Responsibilities

  • Managing the CEO's calendar, scheduling meetings, and coordinating travel arrangements
  • Handling confidential correspondence and sensitive business matters with absolute discretion
  • Preparing documents, reports, and presentations to a high standard
  • Acting as a key point of contact between the CEO and internal/external stakeholders
  • Anticipating needs and proactively resolving issues before they arise
  • Supporting ad-hoc projects and business priorities as required

What We're Looking For

Essential:

  • Proven experience as a Personal Assistant or Executive Assistant at senior level
  • Highly organised with excellent attention to detail
  • Strong written and verbal communication skills
  • Ability to manage multiple priorities and work effectively under pressure
  • Trustworthy, reliable, and able to handle confidential information with integrity
  • Proficient in Microsoft Office and general administrative systems

Desirable:

  • Hebrew language skills (not essential but advantageous)

What We Offer

  • Generous holiday allowance
  • Annual salary reviews
  • KPI-based incentives with clear progression opportunities
  • Supportive and ambitious company culture

To apply and find out more click here.