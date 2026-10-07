Executive Assistant – Distribution Group

Contract Type: Permanent

Hours: Full or part time

Location: Luton

Sector: Administration

Salary: £38,000-£50,000 DOE (FTE)

Closing date: Immediate Start

Job reference: J-6822

About the Role

We are seeking an experienced Personal Assistant to provide dedicated, high-level support to the CEO during an exciting period of growth. This is a pivotal role requiring discretion, exceptional organisational skills, and the ability to thrive in a fast-paced, dynamic environment.

Key Responsibilities

Managing the CEO's calendar, scheduling meetings, and coordinating travel arrangements

Handling confidential correspondence and sensitive business matters with absolute discretion

Preparing documents, reports, and presentations to a high standard

Acting as a key point of contact between the CEO and internal/external stakeholders

Anticipating needs and proactively resolving issues before they arise

Supporting ad-hoc projects and business priorities as required

What We're Looking For

Essential:

Proven experience as a Personal Assistant or Executive Assistant at senior level

Highly organised with excellent attention to detail

Strong written and verbal communication skills

Ability to manage multiple priorities and work effectively under pressure

Trustworthy, reliable, and able to handle confidential information with integrity

Proficient in Microsoft Office and general administrative systems

Desirable:

Hebrew language skills (not essential but advantageous)

What We Offer

Generous holiday allowance

Annual salary reviews

KPI-based incentives with clear progression opportunities

Supportive and ambitious company culture

To apply and find out more click here.