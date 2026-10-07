Data & Insights Executive – Charity

Contract Type: Permanent

Hours: Full time

Location: Stanmore / Hybrid

Sector: Administration

Salary: £25,789 - £31,518 per annum

Closing date: 11th October 2026

Job reference: J-6897

As Data & Insights Executive, you will play an important role in supporting relationship-led fundraising strategy .Working closely with fundraising, finance and data colleagues, you will help maintain accurate donor records, process fundraising income and produce reporting that supports decision-making and supporter engagement. You will ensure high standards of data quality and supporter care while helping improve systems, processes and operational efficiency across the fundraising function.

Who We Are Looking For

You’ll be someone who enjoys making sense of data and understands that behind every record is a relationship with a supporter who has chosen to make a difference.

You’ll be naturally organised, curious and detail-focused, taking pride in getting things right while looking for ways to make systems and processes work better.

You’ll enjoy working collaboratively with colleagues across Fundraising and Finance, providing accurate information and insight that helps others make informed decisions and build stronger supporter relationships.

You don’t need to know everything about fundraising from day one. What matters is that you’re comfortable working with data and systems, confident handling financial information, and motivated to learn.

Above all, you’ll understand that accurate data isn’t simply administration. It helps Norwood understand our supporters, strengthen relationships and raise the income that enables us to support neurodiverse people and their families.

You will:

Maintain accurate donor and fundraising records within the CRM

Process donations, pledges and supporter data accurately and efficiently

Support reporting, pledge tracking and fundraising administration

Help ensure strong supporter care and stewardship processes

Contribute to improving systems, workflows and data quality standards

This role is ideal for someone who enjoys working with data, thrives on accuracy and wants to support work that makes a meaningful difference.

Your Day to Day

You will:

Maintain and update donor records and supporter interactions within the CRM

Process fundraising income from events, online platforms and campaigns

Support pledge tracking and follow-up processes

Work closely with Finance to support reconciliation and reporting

Produce reports, dashboards and data extracts for fundraising teams

Support donor acknowledgements and supporter enquiries

Carry out regular data cleansing and quality checks

Assist with system improvements, testing and new fundraising tools

Ensure compliance with GDPR and fundraising best practice

Your work will help provide reliable insight, strong supporter experiences and accurate fundraising information across the organisation.

Qualifications, Experience & Training

Essential

Experience working with databases, CRM systems or administrative systems

Strong attention to detail and high standards of accuracy

Experience handling financial or transactional data

Strong organisational and prioritisation skills

Good numeracy and data handling capability

Clear communication skills and a collaborative approach

Desirable

Experience within a fundraising, charity or not-for-profit environment

Experience using fundraising databases such as Raiser’s Edge

Knowledge of the Jewish community

To apply and find out more click here.