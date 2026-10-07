Creative Marketing Manager – Community Organisation

Contract Type: Permanent

Hours: Full time

Location: Stanmore / Hybrid

Sector: PR & Marketing

Salary: £43,582 - £48,423

Closing date: 15th October 2026

Job reference: J-6984

About the Role

Great marketing doesn’t stop at the idea. It brings it to life and makes an impact. As Senior Creative Marketing Manager, you’ll lead the planning and delivery of marketing that helps Norwood engage our communities, grow fundraising income and connect more people with our services. This is a varied, hands-on role where you’ll take ownership from the initial brief through to creative development, production, delivery and evaluation. You’ll work closely with colleagues across Fundraising, Events, Services and Communications, turning their objectives into marketing activity that engages the right audiences and delivers results. One day you could be shaping the creative approach for a fundraising appeal. The next, you might be overseeing marketing for a flagship event, writing compelling campaign copy, developing an email campaign or working with designers and suppliers to bring an idea to life. You’ll also lead our Senior Graphic Designer, helping ensure everything we produce is creative, consistent and unmistakably Norwood.

Who We Are Looking For

You’ll be an experienced marketer who combines creative thinking with the organisation and judgement to make things happen.

You’ll enjoy taking ownership of projects and seeing them through. You’ll know how to take an objective or brief, develop the right approach, bring people together and manage the detail required to deliver something brilliant.

You’ll have significant experience delivering end-to-end marketing campaigns, with strong production expertise and an understanding of how creative, copy, digital, print and audience insight come together.

Writing will be one of your strengths. You’ll be comfortable moving between fundraising appeals, event communications, email campaigns and marketing materials, adapting your message while maintaining a clear and consistent tone of voice.

You’ll also understand that successful marketing is about more than creative output. You’ll use insight and data to understand performance, learn what works and continually improve the impact of your campaigns.

Most importantly, you’ll be collaborative and solutions-focused. You’ll build strong relationships with colleagues and understand how to balance competing priorities while keeping projects moving.

Your Day to Day

You’ll:

Lead marketing activity across fundraising appeals, events, service promotion and community engagement

Take projects from initial brief through planning, creative development, production, delivery and evaluation

Develop campaign and promotional ideas that bring Norwood’s brand to life

Write compelling copy for fundraising appeals, events, emails and wider marketing activity

Draft speeches and key messages for senior leaders where required

Oversee the production of high-quality print, digital and event materials

Manage the full print production process, from specification and proofing through to final delivery

Lead marketing production for fundraising events, including invitations, brochures, menus, pledge cards and venue branding

Support flagship events such as Norwood’s Annual Dinner

Plan and deliver email marketing campaigns, including content, calls to action, targeting, scheduling and performance monitoring

Support activity across website, social media and CMS platforms

Coordinate targeted advertising and media placements

Use data and audience insight to evaluate performance and improve future campaigns

Use AI tools to support content development, scheduling and delivery

Manage external printers, designers, photographers, videographers and other suppliers

Manage multiple projects, budgets, deadlines and stakeholder expectations

Lead, support and develop the Senior Graphic Designer

Qualifications, Training & Experience

Essential

Y ou’ll bring:

Good marketing experience gained within a charity or clearly transferable experience from another sector

Significant experience delivering end-to-end marketing campaigns, from planning through to execution and evaluation

Strong experience producing marketing materials, particularly for fundraising campaigns and/or events

Proven experience managing print production processes and suppliers

Experience working with designers, agencies and external creative suppliers

Experience delivering email marketing campaigns

Outstanding creative copywriting skills and strong editorial judgement

Experience developing campaign and promotional ideas within an established brand

Excellent planning, organisation and project management skills

Experience coordinating complex projects involving multiple stakeholders

Strong understanding of digital channels and CMS platforms

Confidence using AI tools to support marketing content

Experience managing or mentoring colleagues, or readiness to step into line management

A degree or equivalent qualification

Desirable

It would be advantageous if you have:

A marketing or other relevant degree

Evidence of continued professional development, such as CIM

An understanding of Norwood’s services and stakeholders

Familiarity with Jewish culture or a willingness to learn about Jewish life in the UK

Knowledge of the experiences of people with learning disabilities, neurodivergent children, young people and their families

To apply and find out more click here.