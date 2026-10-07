Billing Administrator – Telecommunications Services

Contract Type: Permanent
Hours: Full time
Location: Stamford Hill
Sector: Administration
Salary: £27,000 – £32,000 per annum depending on experience
Closing date: Applications accepted on a rolling basis
Job reference: J-7000
Job Description:
RCUK, part of the Rose Communications Group, is an Ofcom registered and expanding telecoms company. With four retail branches in the UK, we are committed to servicing our customers’ UK and international travel needs. RCUK has trade agreements with all the major UK networks and carriers across a full range of products and services. At RCUK we have worked hard to build our product and service portfolio to ensure we are able to cater to our clients’ individual and business telecoms requirements.
As a Billing Administrator, your role includes:
- Administrative duties to support the RCUK Billing Team
- General office administrative duties
- Ensuring a smooth billing process for new RCUK customers and connections
- Communications via phone calls, email, and post
- Entering customer information in our databases
- Providing professional customer service for all billing queries
- Supporting the billing and mobile or telecoms processes
- Assisting with parcels, packaging, and shipping
- Escalating queries and concerns when necessary
- Ensuring all procedures are compliant
- Completing various ad hoc projects and tasks as assigned
- Assist with customer payments and account balances
Required Skills and Abilities:
- High attention to detail
- Ability to work under pressure
- Confident and professional verbal and written communication
- Good telephone manner
- Flexible attitude and a good team player
- Ability to multitask and prioritise workload
- Strong organisational and planning skills
- Ability to maintain confidentiality
Skills and Qualifications:
- Excellent IT skills, specifically Microsoft Excel, Outlook and Word
- Proficiency in English grammar, as well as strong written and verbal skills
What We Offer
- Competitive salary with annual KPIs
- Opportunity to play a key role in driving business growth
- A collaborative and dynamic working environment
- Employee Benefit schemes:
- Healthcare plans
- Discounted Hardware, Mobile and Broadband
- Income Protection
- Life Assurance
- Holiday Advantage Schemes
- And many more!
To apply and find out more click here.