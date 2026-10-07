Billing Administrator – Telecommunications Services

Contract Type: Permanent

Hours: Full time

Location: Stamford Hill

Sector: Administration

Salary: £27,000 – £32,000 per annum depending on experience

Closing date: Applications accepted on a rolling basis

Job reference: J-7000

Job Description:

RCUK, part of the Rose Communications Group, is an Ofcom registered and expanding telecoms company. With four retail branches in the UK, we are committed to servicing our customers’ UK and international travel needs. RCUK has trade agreements with all the major UK networks and carriers across a full range of products and services. At RCUK we have worked hard to build our product and service portfolio to ensure we are able to cater to our clients’ individual and business telecoms requirements.

As a Billing Administrator, your role includes:

Administrative duties to support the RCUK Billing Team

General office administrative duties

Ensuring a smooth billing process for new RCUK customers and connections

Communications via phone calls, email, and post

Entering customer information in our databases

Providing professional customer service for all billing queries

Supporting the billing and mobile or telecoms processes

Assisting with parcels, packaging, and shipping

Escalating queries and concerns when necessary

Ensuring all procedures are compliant

Completing various ad hoc projects and tasks as assigned

Assist with customer payments and account balances

Required Skills and Abilities:

High attention to detail

Ability to work under pressure

Confident and professional verbal and written communication

Good telephone manner

Flexible attitude and a good team player

Ability to multitask and prioritise workload

Strong organisational and planning skills

Ability to maintain confidentiality

Skills and Qualifications:

Excellent IT skills, specifically Microsoft Excel, Outlook and Word

Proficiency in English grammar, as well as strong written and verbal skills

What We Offer

Competitive salary with annual KPIs

Opportunity to play a key role in driving business growth

A collaborative and dynamic working environment

Employee Benefit schemes:

Healthcare plans

Discounted Hardware, Mobile and Broadband

Income Protection

Life Assurance

Holiday Advantage Schemes

And many more!

To apply and find out more click here.