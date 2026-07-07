Reporting to: Head of Sales

Location: London | Full-time | Competitive salary + commission

We’re looking for an Account Manager to join the commercial team at The Jewish Chronicle, the world’s oldest and most influential Jewish newspaper.

In this exciting role, you’ll manage and grow a portfolio of advertising clients while developing new business across our print, digital, newsletter and events platforms. Working with businesses of all sizes, you’ll create tailored multi-platform campaigns that help clients achieve their marketing objectives while driving revenue growth for the JC.

Key Responsibilities:

Manage and grow an existing portfolio of advertising clients.

Develop new business opportunities and build lasting commercial relationships.

Sell advertising and sponsorship solutions across print, digital, newsletters and events.

Deliver tailored campaigns that meet client objectives and maximise results.

Work closely with internal teams to ensure campaigns are delivered successfully.

About You:

Experience in account management, media sales, advertising sales or a similar commercial role.

Excellent communication, presentation and negotiation skills.

A proactive, organised and target-driven approach.

Confidence in building long-term client relationships and identifying new opportunities.

A passion for sales and delivering exceptional customer service.

Join us at an exciting time as we continue to grow our commercial offering across print, digital and live events.

To apply:

Send your CV and a short cover letter outlining your experience to: recruitment@thejc.com

