The Jewish Chronicle
Reporting to: Head of Sales
Location: London | Full-time | Competitive salary + commission
We’re looking for an Account Manager to join the commercial team at The Jewish Chronicle, the world’s oldest and most influential Jewish newspaper.
In this exciting role, you’ll manage and grow a portfolio of advertising clients while developing new business across our print, digital, newsletter and events platforms. Working with businesses of all sizes, you’ll create tailored multi-platform campaigns that help clients achieve their marketing objectives while driving revenue growth for the JC.
Key Responsibilities:
About You:
Join us at an exciting time as we continue to grow our commercial offering across print, digital and live events.
To apply:
Send your CV and a short cover letter outlining your experience to: recruitment@thejc.com