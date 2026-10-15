Yavneh to accept pupils from King Solomon after half-term

Yavneh College in Borehamwood is to take in a group of students from King Solomon High School in Barkingside which is under threat of closure at the end of the academic year.

Yavneh’s executive head Spencer Lewis, a former headteacher of the Essex high school, told parents that “a small group of approximately 15 students mainly in year 9” from King Solomon would be making the journey to Hertfordshire to join the college after half term.

Governors of King Solomon launched a consultation in September on whether to shut the school in July 2027 because of falling pupil numbers. The consultation is due to end early next month with the local authority, Redbridge, expected to make a decision within the following couple of months.

Yavneh’s move follows a special open morning it laid on for King Solomon parents earlier this month.