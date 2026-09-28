Yavneh College offers helping hand to King Solomon parents

Yavneh College in Hertfordshire is to hold a special open morning next week for parents of pupils at King Solomon High School in Redbridge, which is under threat of closure.
Governors of KSHS last week announced a consultation about closing the school at the end of the current academic year due to falling numbers, although it may be two to three months before a decision is made by the local education authority.
Spencer Lewis, executive headteacher of Yavneh, who was previously head of King Solomon, said on Monday: “We are running a special open morning for King Solomon High School parents next Tuesday to gauge interest and to see how we may be able to help.”
While Yavneh is over-subscribed, earlier this year it was primed to launch a special fundraising drive in order to accept pupils from Immanuel College when the private school had announced its closure last summer term.
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