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Wolfson Hillel among top-ranked primary schools after new inspection

Its results have put in the highest 0.5 per cent of primary schools so far inspected under new evaluation framework

September 23, 2026 13:46
Wolfson Hillel Screenshot 2026-09-23 at 13.25.54.png
Wolfson Hillel pupils cheer the announcement of their Ofsted report

By

Simon Rocker

1 min read
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Wolfson Hillel in Southgate has received one of the highest inspection ratings for primary schools inspected so far under Ofsted’s new framework.

It is one of only eight primaries of the 1,736 inspected so far to be ranked exceptional in two or more areas – the highest evaluation grade – placing it in the top 0.5 per cent. (There are around 16,700 primary schools in England).

It is one of only six who have received the mark for leadership, and one of only 10 for personal development and wellbeing.

It was judged to have reached a “strong standard” in the other five areas – the second highest out of five grades under the new system which was introduced last year.

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Topics:

Jewish primary schools

inspection

Ofsted

Southgate

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