Wolfson Hillel among top-ranked primary schools after new inspection

Wolfson Hillel in Southgate has received one of the highest inspection ratings for primary schools inspected so far under Ofsted’s new framework.

It is one of only eight primaries of the 1,736 inspected so far to be ranked exceptional in two or more areas – the highest evaluation grade – placing it in the top 0.5 per cent. (There are around 16,700 primary schools in England).

It is one of only six who have received the mark for leadership, and one of only 10 for personal development and wellbeing.

It was judged to have reached a “strong standard” in the other five areas – the second highest out of five grades under the new system which was introduced last year.