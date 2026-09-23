Wolfson Hillel among top-ranked primary schools after new inspection

The school, part of the Jewish Community Academy Trust and one of the biggest Jewish primaries with 465 pupils, was previously ranked outstanding – but headline grades are no longer awarded.
Pupils referred to the school as “their safe and happy place”, which made them “want to come into school each and every day,” Ofsted reported.
That observation was “what this report is ultimately about,” headteachers Alex Kingston and Laura Russell told parents.
“It is about children who love coming to school. Children who achieve exceptionally well. Children who are kind, respectful and caring. Children who feel safe, valued and included. Children who are encouraged to discover their talents, develop their character, contribute to their community and grow into confident and compassionate young people.”
They said they were “incredibly proud to be celebrating an achievement that is unique within our local primary school community as well as being so rare nationally”.
Ofsted said: “Leaders at all levels make sure that the school operates at an incredibly high standard in all areas.”
Inspectors noted the “transformational” impact on pupils' wellbeing of “innovative ways of delivering enrichment activities successfully”.
In national tests, pupils “consistently attain above their peers” across the country.
Leaders ensured that “all pupils develop incredibly secure foundational knowledge in English and mathematics,” Ofsted found.
Pupils excelled in the foundation curriculum subjects, developing a rich knowledge in subjects such as history, music andart. They got off to “an excellent start” in early years.