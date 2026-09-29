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The stark truth behind plans to close King Solomon High School

Redbridge Jewry has shrunk by more than a half in two decades

September 29, 2026 06:00
Copy of Students at King Solomon High School package hamantaschen for Purim
Happier days; students at King Solomon High School packing hamantaschen for Purim in 2024

By

Simon Rocker

4 min read
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It may be not a surprise that the governors of King Solomon High School in Redbridge have launched a consultation on whether to close it – a decade ago their predecessors held a review into its future. Even so, the fall in pupil numbers has been sudden.

Behind the move lies the seemingly inexorable numerical contraction of Redbridge Jewry, which was once estimated to be in the region of 30,000 in the 1970s. Of the capital’s main Jewish centres, Redbridge has suffered the steepest fall over the past couple of decades, by 57 per cent, from around 14,800 according to the 2001 Census to 6,400 in 2021.

When the school opened in 1993, it was one of only three state-aided Jewish secondary schools besides JFS and Hasmonean (which subsequently split into two schools). For a while it benefited from a shortage of Jewish places in north-west London, with some pupils being bussed from there to Redbridge – until that source dried up with the opening of first Yavneh College in Hertfordshire and then JCoSS in Barnet.

By 2011, the follow-up report of the Jewish Leadership Council’s commission on Jewish schools was warning that the Redbridge community was facing a “serious demographic challenge”.

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Topics:

King Solomon High School

Redbridge

demography

Jewish secondary schools

Yavneh College

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