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The headteacher who isn’t going back to school

After 13 years, Marc Shoffren is leaving Alma Primary School. He looks back fondly at his time at the helm

August 28, 2026 16:18
Marc Shoffren (Photo: courtesy)
Marc Shoffren (Photo: courtesy)

By

Sebby Blain

3 min read
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The school’s motto “A world built on kindness” - עולם חסד יבנה captures what its first headteacher Marc Shoffren and the founders of the school tried to create.

Alma Primary, in north London, opened in 2013, in a wave of new Jewish free schools. Originally proposed by members of New North London Synagogue, the school was designed to be cross-communal and fully inclusive of both Jewish and non-Jewish families.

Shoffren, the founding headteacher, appointed in 2013, started the job only five months before the school opened. He spent those early days recruiting pupils and staff.

“There were a lot of challenges opening a new school,” he recalls in an interview with the JC. “I had to convince parents to sign up before we had recruited the teachers. We didn’t have an agreed site either and ran meetings in people’s houses. And the curriculum was still being written.”

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Topics:

Alma Primary

Jewish primary schools

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