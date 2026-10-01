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The Etgar Simchat Torah quiz

Try our festival Jewish knowledge test

October 1, 2026 10:39
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ETGAR

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contains material not in the Etgar Handbook

1) On which mountain did Moses die?

a) Carmel

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