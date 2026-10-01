The Etgar Simchat Torah quiz

b) Sinai

c) Seir

d) Hermon

e) Nebo

2) What is the Hebrew date of Hoshana Rabbah?

a) Tishri 16

b) Tishri 18

c) Tishri 21

d) Tishri 22

e) Tishri 23

3) What do we celebrate on Simchat Torah?

a) The beginning of the autumn

b) The receiving of the Torah

c) The sealing of God’s judgement

d) The joy of learning Torah

e) The end of the cycle of Torah readings

illustration: Miki Shaw [Missing Credit]

4) What is the meaning of Shemini Atzeret?

a) The anniversary of the giving of the Torah at Mount Sinai

b) The day the Jewish people crossed the Jordan River into Israel

c) A special extra day after Succot that celebrates the unique relationship between God and the Jewish people

d) The beginning of the festival of Pesach

e) A commemoration of the rebuilding of the Second Temple

5) In what book of Torah does the story of Joseph appear?

a) Devarim

b) Vayikra

c) Bemidbar

d) Bereshit

e) Shemot

6) On which date do we start adding Mashiv Haruach, the prayer for rain, into our prayers?

a) Tishri 1

b) Tishri 15

c) Tishri 21

d) Tishri 22

e) Tishri 23

illustration: Miki Shaw [Missing Credit]

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