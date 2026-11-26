b. Mother

c. Daughter

d. Sister-in-law

e. Niece

2. How long does Rosh Chodesh last?

a. One day

b Two days

c. Three days

d. One or two days

e. One, two or three days

3. Which of the following games was not invented by an Israeli?

a. Rummikub

b. Monopoly

c. Guess who

d. Taki

e. Mastermind

4. Who sings Lifnai She'yigamer

a. Arik Einstein

b. Shlomo Artzi

c. Idan Raichel

d. Idan Amedi

e. Ofra Haza

illustration: Miki Shaw [Missing Credit]

5. In the Guinness Book of Records which vegetable was the largest of its type was discovered in Israel

a. Carrot

b. Cucumber

c Tomato

d.. Mushroom

e. Pepper

6. Which country gave Israel the statue of the menorah which stands outside the Knesset?

a. UK

b. France

c. Jordan

d.. USA

e.. Russia

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