b) Communications

c) Parallels

d) Diversity

e) Integrity

2. What did Esav sell to Yaakov?

a) His flock of sheep

b) His special coat

c) His birthright

d) His tent

e) His father’s blessing

3. Who helped Yaakov prepare to receive Yitzchak’s blessing?

a) Sarah

b) Rivkah

c) Rachel

d) Leah

e) Hagar

4. What relation was Sarah to Esav?

a) Aunt

b) Mother

c) Grandmother

d) Great-grandmother

e) Great-aunt

5. How did Yaakov make his arms feel hairy like Esav’s?

a) He covered them with wool

b) He covered them with goatskins

c) He wore Esav’s gloves

d) He rubbed them with leaves

e) He wrapped them in a blanket

illustration: Miki Shaw [Missing Credit]

6. The Jewish calendar is based on lunar months. How many days in 12 lunar months?

a) 348

b) 354

c) 365

d) 366

e) 613

Drag your mouse over the area below to reveal the answers