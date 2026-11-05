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The Etgar Quiz no 338

Try our weekly Jewish knowledge test

November 5, 2026 16:00
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illustration: Miki Shaw

By

ETGAR

1 min read
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Contains material not in the Etgar Handbook

1) How old was Sarah when she died?

a) 99

b) 100

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