The Etgar Quiz no 338

c) 120

d) 127

e) 175

2) Who was not buried in M'arat Hamachpelah?

a) Abraham

b) Sarah

c) Jacob

d) Leah

e) Rachel

3) How did Eliezer know that Rebecca was the right woman to marry Isaac?

a) She recognised him as Abraham's servant

b) She gave him directions to Abraham's relatives

c) She offered him food and a place to stay

d) She gave water to him and also drew water for all his camels;

e) She was the first person he met at the well

4) How many camels did Eliezer take with him on his journey?

a) five

b) eight

c) 12

d) 15

e) 10

5) How much did Avraham pay to Ephron to acquire the Cave of Machpelah?

a) Nothing – it was a gift

b) 400 silver shekels

c) A pile of gold coins

d) 100 silver shekels

e) His flocks and herds

illustration: Miki Shaw [Missing Credit]

6) What gifts did Eliezer give to Rebecca at the well?

a) A golden crown and silver bracelet

b) A camel and ten silver coins

c) A gold nose ring and two gold bracelets

d) A necklace and a ring

e) Fine clothes and jewellery

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