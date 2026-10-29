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Family & Education

The Etgar Quiz no 337

Try our weekly Jewish knowledge test

October 29, 2026 16:00
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Illustration: Miki Shaw

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ETGAR

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contains material not in the Etgar Handbook

1) To fulfil the mitzvah of hachnasat orchim, what should you do when your guests leave?

a) Give them a present

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