The Etgar Quiz no 337

b) Accompany them part of the way

c) Call a taxi for them

d) Invite them for another meal

e) Teach them some Torah

2) How old was Sarah when she gave birth to Isaac?

a) 30

b) 50

c) 70

d) 90

e) 120

Illustration: Miki Shaw [Missing Credit]

3) What is the meaning of the Hebrew word brit?

a) Covenant

b) Law

c) Communication

d) Tradition

e) Circumcision

4) Which guests visited Avraham?

a) One angel

b) Two angels

c) Three angels

d) Seven shepherds

e) Twelve travellers

5) What did Avraham sacrifice instead of his son in the Akedah?

a) A goat

b) A lamb

c) A bull

d) A dove

e) A ram

6) What did Avraham do when God said He would destroy Sodom?

a) He agreed with God's decision

b) He travelled to Sodom to warn the people

c) He pleaded with God to spare the city if righteous people could be found there

d) He asked Lot to leave the city

e) He asked Isaac to pray for the city

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