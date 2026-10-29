The Etgar Quiz no 337

contains material not in the Etgar Handbook
1) To fulfil the mitzvah of hachnasat orchim, what should you do when your guests leave?
a) Give them a present
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Try our weekly Jewish knowledge testOctober 29, 2026 16:00
contains material not in the Etgar Handbook
1) To fulfil the mitzvah of hachnasat orchim, what should you do when your guests leave?
a) Give them a present
To get more from community, click here to sign up for our free community newsletter.